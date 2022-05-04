Welsh language department to offer university degree course online for the first time

Students at Bangor University are going to be able to earn a Welsh language degrees mainly online in future, with the Welsh department there saying they were building on their experience of online teaching during the pandemic.

From September 2022 on, new students will be able to follow a large part of their MA and BA Welsh and Professional Welsh courses online.

Dr Aled Llion Jones, the head of the Welsh and Celtic Studies department, said that it would open up the degree to those who had considered studying one but could not find the time to be physically present at the university during the day.

It would build on their experiences gained during the COVID-19 pandemic to enable new students to study without having to follow a strict timetable, he said.

“It’s excellent that almost all the students are back on campus by now, and we look forward to welcoming new students to Bangor every September for decades to come,” he said.

“However, we are aware that not everyone is able to attend lectures and seminars in person. Some people find travel difficult, while others have work or caring commitments, for example.

“That is why we have decided to offer our MA and BA (Cymraeg and Cymraeg Proffesiynol) on-line from September. This enables people of every age and background who can take advantage of our courses, to study full or part-time in a way which works for them.

“We welcome students looking for a new challenge, people who are considering re-entering education or contemplating a career change. The Professional Welsh BA is especially suitable for people who are eager to gain additional qualifications to develop their career.”

‘Big decision’

A special coffee morning for anyone who has an interest in studying the degree is being held at 11.00am on 14 May and 1 June.

The sessions will be live-streamed for those unable to travel to Bangor, following the same pattern as the new course provision at Bangor University.

The department has employed a new lecturer to assist with this new departure. Dr Elis Dafydd studied at the department himself, and he looks forward to the work.

He explained: “What attracted me to Bangor as a student was the opportunity to follow an interesting course that provided an overview of the history and literature of the Welsh language and being taught by people who are specialists in their field.

“I know from experience how interesting the modules are and what a basis the course provides for the world of work. Placing the course online and therefore available to a larger number of people is an important and exciting step.

“Of course, deciding to follow a university course is a big decision, part of my role is to ensure that there is thorough support available to the new students, and ensuring that they have an excellent experience.”

People planning to attend in person or online or who have any questions or enquiries are asked to contact Dr Elis Dafydd via e mail.

