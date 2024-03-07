Welsh language digital reading platform celebrated this World Book Day

This World Book Day, schools across Wales will be benefitting from the launch of an innovative Welsh language digital reading platform.

Darllen Co is a new platform that allows children to read Welsh books and listen to them at the same time.

A new website is also under development, which will allow readers to click on specific words for definitions and pronunciation.

This will allow teachers and parents who are not confident Welsh speakers to read Welsh with children, where it may not have been possible for them to do so with traditional books.

Roll-out

Darllen Co was rolled out to primary school children, teachers and parents through the Welsh Language Technology Hacathon, funded by the Welsh Government through M-Sparc. More than 40,000 people and 70% of schools in Wales now use the resource.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said: “I’m delighted to support this resource, which helps teachers and parents read Welsh with children. The Welsh language belongs to us all, and this resource gives more people access to contemporary Welsh language books and is a fun way of introducing Welsh literature to children.

“Enjoying books from a young age is vital to embedding habits and literacy skills that will enable children to succeed throughout their lives.”

Bringing ideas to life

One school that benefits from using the resource is Ysgol Penalltau in Hengoed, Caerphilly. Gwen Malson, Literacy Lead at the school said: “Darllen Co is a contemporary and comprehensive resource that fills the void of good reading skills provision in Welsh medium schools.

“The resource gives pupils the opportunity to develop and reinforce a range of skills by reading modern and inclusive books on a user-friendly platform.”

Darllen Co was founded by former primary teacher Alex Knott. He said: “Thanks to the funding from the Welsh Government, we were able to bring our idea to life.

“The response and feedback from schools have been fantastic and it’s great to see so many children and teachers getting daily use of the website.

“We are really looking forward to launching our new platform in September which will include many more innovative features and more support for parents at home, whether they speak Welsh or not.”

To learn more about Darllen Co, visit darllenco.wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

