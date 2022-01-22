Welsh language train announcements ‘incomprehensible’ says Telegraph assistant editor

A Telegraph assistant editor has taken aim at the “incomprehensible” Welsh language announcements he hears when travelling on the train into Wales.

Christopher Howse was responding to a review by England’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps with the aim of axing announcements in stations and trains deemed “repetitive and unnecessary”.

Howse noted that Wales, where transport is a devolved matter, was not covered by the “bonfire of the banalities” announced in England so would still have to listen to “lovely” Welsh language announcements.

“It is a relief to enter Welsh rail-space and hear pointless announcements in the ancient and incomprehensible language of that land,” Christopher Howse said.

He added: “I bet they make terrorists who have done their Welsh homework think twice before committing some atrocity.”

But he also criticised the pointless verbosity of many of the English language train announcements.

“Why can’t all rail announcements be in proper English like ‘Mind the gap’?” he asked. “Do the people who come up with them go to a special language school to learn Officialese by the immersive method?”

Announcements that are due to be scrapped in England include instructions to passengers to have their ticket ready when leaving the station, as well as public address calls to keep the volume down in designated quiet carriages.

Grant Shapps said: “Train passengers are all too often plagued by an endless torrent of repeated and unnecessary announcements.

“That’s why I’m calling for a bonfire of the banalities to bring down the number of announcements passengers are forced to sit through and make their journey that little bit more peaceful.”

Some announcements will remain however such as “See it. Say it. Sorted”, reported to be one of the more irritating announcements but one that played a key safety role.