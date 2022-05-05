Waze confirm Welsh language voice U-turn after customer complaints

A Welsh language voice will return to Waze after customers complained about its disappearance.

The satnav voice disappeared a few weeks ago with the company telling Golwg360 they were having technical problems with a few of the 50 languages included.

Waze is a Google subsidiary that allows users to include speed limits, warnings about disruption such as traffic lights and also warnings about speed cameras. It also allows users to collect points for helping other drivers and for the length of their journeys.

When originally contacted Waze said that the Welsh language was only included as a temporary measure.

The company has now contacted one user that complained to tell them that the Welsh satnav voice would return with the latest update.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused,” Waze said in a response to customers.

“Upon further investigation, we can confirm that our development team is already aware of this problem and that the lost voice should return in the next version, [version] 4.83.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding in the meantime.”

