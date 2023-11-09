Welsh Lib Dem leader speaks out on Senedd ceasefire vote

Emily Price

Welsh Lib Dem leader, Jane Dodds MS has spoken out about her reasons for voting in favour of Plaid Cymru’s Senedd Gaza ceasefire motion.

On Wednesday (November 8), the motion was debated and supported in the Senedd after ministers in the Welsh Government abstained and offered its backbenchers a free vote.

Three MSs tabled an amendment to change the wording of the motion to instead call for a ‘suspension of hostilities’ – However, the amendment was not voted through.

The motion calling for a ‘ceasefire’, condemned the attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians, and the Israeli government’s “indiscriminate attacks on Gaza”.

It was carried by 24 votes to 19 with 13 Senedd members abstaining.

Today (9th November), the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats has explained why she voted for the Senedd Gaza ceasefire motion.

The Gaza Strip has been hit by devastating Israeli air strikes in retaliation to Hamas militants who launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

Critics have accused Israel of indiscriminately killing civilians and committing war crimes by cutting off essential supplies like food, water and fuel.

Conflict

Ms Dodds said: “I would like to start by condemning the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on the 7th of October and that I will continue to demand for all the 119 hostages, including children, to be released unconditionally.

“It is time we bring an end to this terrible conflict which has taken the lives of innocents on both sides.

“It is often the case in any war that the ones who suffer the most are innocent civilians caught up in the chaos and violence that conflict can bring. And the Israel-Gaza conflict is sadly no different.

“According to Save the Children, as of the 4th of November at least 30 children have been killed in Israel, and at least 3,760 Palestinian children have been killed.

“Children make up more than 40% of the 7,703 killed in Gaza since the conflict began. But with a further 1,000 children reported missing, the death toll is likely to be much higher.

“This terrible conflict must be ended with an immediate ceasefire, the children of Gaza and Israel both deserve to live in just peace.

“I have taken time to consider this serious issue very carefully and I have heard from many organisations. Ultimately my concerns lay with ensuring the safety of the innocent children who have been caught up in this horrific conflict.

“This is why I supported the Senedd motion calling for an immediate ceasefire, now is the time to take a stand and protect those who cannot protect themselves.”

