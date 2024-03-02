Welsh Lib Dems advocate universal funded childcare

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have today (2 March) advocated for universal funded care for all children from 9 months to school age at their Spring party conference in Cardiff.

The party have also called for greater support for funded holiday care and activities.

The Welsh Lib Dems previously launched the “Closing the Gap – Childcare in Wales” report back in October 2023, which has now been fully endorsed by the conference.

As part of this report, the Welsh Liberal Democrats set out costed plans to:

Introduce 30 hours per week of funded, part-time childcare for every child from nine months to school age and invest in school holiday provision.

Invest in the type of provision available in local communities, to ensure no child goes without the high-quality childcare they need.

Pilot direct cash payments to parents through a Welsh Child Care Allowance for children from 0-3 years to improve parental choice.

Invest in the childcare and early years workforce, to attract and nurture the best workforce possible

Jane Dodds MS, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said: “Ask any parent or guardian in Wales about their experiences of getting childcare and I’m sure you’ll hear a fair share of horror stories.

“Families across the country are being faced with an almost impossible task of finding affordable and easily accessible childcare, with many being forced to choose between forking out thousands of pounds or quitting work.

“This shouldn’t be the case, childcare must be affordable and accessible to all.

“I am very pleased that our party are at the forefront of delivering a solution to this nightmare that has caused unnecessary stress to so many families.”

Welsh Lib Dem Cllr Rhys Taylor said: “The Welsh Lib Dems want every child, regardless of their family’s background to have access to high-quality, affordable childcare.

“As it stands, childcare providers receive some of the lowest levels of support and families face some of the highest costs anywhere in the UK.

“This makes accessing and maintaining childcare provision across our communities incredibly difficult.

“We can and must do better, ensuring that we not only give parents and carers greater choice and support to access childcare, but that childcare providers can meet the demand in their areas for high quality care.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

