Welsh Lib Dems call for ‘fundamental review’ of Dwr Cymru

Emily Price

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for a ‘fundamental review’ of Dwr Cymru following the news that UK water companies will pay out millions to customers after many firms failed to meet various targets.

Water regulator Ofwat this week published its annual performance review of water companies, announcing that a net total of £114 million will be returned to paying customers after many firms failed to meet various targets.

The top five who are expected to pay out the most are Thames, Southern, Dwr Cymru, Anglian and Yorkshire Water.

The report found that Dwr Cymru had failed to meet targets on pollution incidents, drinking water quality, leakages, mains repairs and treatment works compliance.

However, the firm had succeeded in its customer satisfaction and was a top performer on preventing sewer flooding.

More than three million people in Wales, Herefordshire and Deeside get their water from Dwr Cymru which is owned by Glas Cymru, a private company that exists solely to finance and manage the firm.

It receives capital investment but has no shareholders, so would keep any financial surplus in the businesses, though in 2023, Dwr Cymru lost £124.7 million with its parent company making £1.5 million.

Water bills

During a debate on the devolution of powers relating to water and sewage licensing in the Senedd on Wednesday (September 27), Jane Dodds MS said: “I firmly believe that it’s time for a fundamental review of Dwr Cymru and how it is delivering for people and our environment.

“Wales has the second highest water bills of anywhere in the UK, and with Dwr Cymru having been downgraded by Natural Resources Wales for persistent water pollution incidents, there needs to be a closer look at what powers the Senedd needs, and what needs to change at Dwr Cymru.

“We should be rightly proud that Dwr Cymru is a not for profit, ensuring that money is invested back into our communities, but it currently falls far short of what we should expect, and need, from our national water company.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

