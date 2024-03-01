Welsh Lib Dems host spring conference in Cardiff

The Welsh Liberal Democrats host their annual spring conference this weekend and are expected to criticise the Tories and Labour for their failure to resolve Wales’ current economic issues.

Over a two-day period (Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 March), party members are expected to debate motions on Childcare, Local Government funding and providing a Fair Deal for Wales amongst others.

The conference will be opened by the Rt.Hon. Mayor of Cardiff, Cllr Bablin Molik, the first woman of colour to be appointed as the Lord Mayor of the Welsh capital.

Vision for Wales

Party leader Jane Dodds is expected to use her keynote speech to set out the party’s vision for Wales ahead of a potential election year, whilst also criticising both the Welsh Labour and UK Conservative governments for their failings in protecting the NHS and resolving current economic woes.

Jane Dodds MS, Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: “We currently find ourselves in difficult circumstances, surrounded by economic uncertainty and global instability that has clouded our future.

“Our economic woes and current deprivation of public services have been fuelled by an indifferent UK Conservative government intent on running our country into the ground.

“Never before or since have we been faced with a government so out of touch with the needs of its people.

“Meanwhile, Labour have been too busy moving the goalposts and changing their promises to offer anything substantial for the people of Wales.

“If you want to get rid of the conservatives, don’t vote Labour.”

Independence Obsession

She added: “Plaid Cymru, through their obsession over independence, have lost sight of their principles.

“Choosing instead to compromise in their co-operation agreement with Welsh Labour on some of the promises they have previously made, which includes their abandoning of the Single Transferable Vote system.

“We have every reason to be hopeful about the party’s prospects for the future, and at the next general election I can promise you that the Welsh Liberal Democrats will be playing their part in kicking the Tories not just out of Number 10, but also out of Wales for good.”

