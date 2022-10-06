Welsh Lib Dems raise concerns over increase in Mental Health Act Detentions

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called for a reduction in the number of people detained under the Mental Health Act after the latest government statistics showed a significant increase last year.

The total number of people detained under the Mental Health Act in Wales rose by 10% to 2,157 last year from 2019-2020.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in North Wales recorded the highest number of detentions at 455 with Cardiff and the Vale close behind at 451.

Cardiff & Vale had the highest rate of detentions in Wales at 8.9 per 10,000 population.

Concerning

The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “It is extremely concerning to see the number of detentions under the Mental Health Act rise yet again. We will not be satisfied until no one in Wales is detained because of their mental health.

“Those experiencing a mental health crisis should be treated by mental health professionals, not detained by police.

“What we need to see is more funds allocated to help people with mental health issues before they reach crisis point. This is especially true after the pandemic which appears to have led to an increase in those needing mental health support.

“We also know that financial difficulties are a leading contributor to poor mental health, with the cost-of-living crisis raging, it is vital people are given adequate financial support. The stress of having to pick between heating or eating, or whether or not you can afford to feed your child is something no one should ever have to go through.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats have a proud record of fighting for legal parity between mental and physical health and will continue to fight for greater investment in our mental health services.”

