Welsh Liberal Democrat leader sets out election priorities
Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds has set out the party’s key general election pledges on a visit to her hometown of Hay-on-Wye.
Speaking to supporters, Ms Dodds, who is the Liberal Democrats sole MS, said the party will fight for better dental care for all and will be championing climate and environmental issues by pushing for harsher regulations on river polluters.
She also pledged to support rural communities and the agricultural sector.
Speculation
Ms Dodds said: “After months of speculation and rumours, Rishi Sunak has finally decided to face the music by calling a general election for this Summer.
“It’s about time the public had a say in who is running the country, after years of Conservative chaos and disorder we have finally been given the chance to show them the door.
This is a chance for the electorate to send a message to both Westminster and Cardiff Bay that they want to see some meaningful change.
“We will be pushing for better dental care for all, while also championing climate and environmental issues by pushing for stricter regulations against river polluters. “We will also be standing up for the interests of our rural communities and the farming sector, who have been ignored for far too long.
“Make no mistake we won’t be shying away from the challenge. We’ll be fielding candidates in every constituency in Wales in hopes of delivering a brighter future for all.
“This is not only an opportunity to kick the Conservatives out of Westminster but also our chance to send a message to the Welsh Labour government that Wales will not put up with their nonsense for much longer.”
Jane Dodds. The only Lib Dem ever to publicly decry the actions of Clegg in 2010. This is to her credit. I know she is speaking here on the upcoming Westminster election but we are only two years away from a Senedd election and yes, the nonsense she refers to can be attributed to the issue of who is the current First Minister. She must realise however that having a Labour government in Wales the whole time is our protection against Tories and the only change available here is a switch to Plaid, not her party. It is now time… Read more »
Jane who did you say?