Welsh Liberal Democrats meet in Wrexham for autumn conference
The Welsh Liberal Democrats will meet in Wrexham for their annual autumn conference this weekend where delegates will be joined by Ed Davey MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats.
On Saturday and Sunday (October 21, 22) the party is expected to debate re-building public confidence in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, public transport and HS2 funding, and the UK’s relationship with Europe, among other matters.
Party leader Jane Dodds is expected to use her keynote speech to talk about the “long shadow that the Conservatives have cast over our lives and our country” and how their mismanagement of the economy has left Wales “with one hand tied behind our backs.”
Jane is also predicted to criticise the Welsh Government’s handling of the NHS and child poverty.
Conflict
Commenting ahead of the party’s conference, Jane Dodds MS said: “We meet at an incredibly challenging time for Wales and the UK with huge financial pressures, a cost-of-living crisis that continues to bite, global conflict, and an increasingly hostile Conservative Government.
“Never before has a Government done so little for our country, or so much to run our country into the ground. On HS2, on our economy, on agriculture, and our environment the Conservative have let Wales down time and again.
“We have every reason to be hopeful about the party’s prospects and at the next election the Welsh Liberal Democrats will play our full part in kicking the Tories out of Number 10 and out of Wales.”
Why Wrexham? Does it still have an old style P0 phone booth ?
Yes Jane, kicking Tories out of No: 10 and Wales sounds great and I wish you well in hoovering up votes from disaffected Tory voters but you know perfectly well that the only way Cymru can breathe freely without the threat of ongoing and future strangulation by the Empire party is to ensure that it has no say in our countrys’ business the next time it is back in No: 10 and that time will come. If you are ‘Welsh’ Liberal Democrats, you must put clear yellow/orange water between you and Ed Davey. Independence is the only way Wales can… Read more »
Yeah, I saw the conference, it was behind the bins at KFC….oh no, wait a minute that was just five rats chewing on some rotting meat…. Yeah… I saw the conference, they hired out the cleaners cupboard at Bryn Offa community centre, both attendees were late and one got lost trying to leave halfway through…. Yea….. I saw the conference it was held in the changing room of the Hope House Hospice charity shop but was forced to close early when the lady behind the counter broke the meeting up because they took more than three items in there…… Ye….… Read more »