Welsh Liberal Democrats meet in Wrexham for autumn conference

The Welsh Liberal Democrats will meet in Wrexham for their annual autumn conference this weekend where delegates will be joined by Ed Davey MP, Leader of the Liberal Democrats.

On Saturday and Sunday (October 21, 22) the party is expected to debate re-building public confidence in Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, public transport and HS2 funding, and the UK’s relationship with Europe, among other matters.

Party leader Jane Dodds is expected to use her keynote speech to talk about the “long shadow that the Conservatives have cast over our lives and our country” and how their mismanagement of the economy has left Wales “with one hand tied behind our backs.”

Jane is also predicted to criticise the Welsh Government’s handling of the NHS and child poverty.

Conflict

Commenting ahead of the party’s conference, Jane Dodds MS said: “We meet at an incredibly challenging time for Wales and the UK with huge financial pressures, a cost-of-living crisis that continues to bite, global conflict, and an increasingly hostile Conservative Government.

“Never before has a Government done so little for our country, or so much to run our country into the ground. On HS2, on our economy, on agriculture, and our environment the Conservative have let Wales down time and again.

“We have every reason to be hopeful about the party’s prospects and at the next election the Welsh Liberal Democrats will play our full part in kicking the Tories out of Number 10 and out of Wales.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

