Welsh Liberal Democrats select candidate for key General Election seat

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have selected their first General Election candidate to stand in their top Welsh target seat.

David Chadwick, a cyber security consultant, has been selected by local party members as the candidate for Brecon and Radnorshire.

In May’s local elections the Welsh Liberal Democrats made major gains in Powys, becoming the largest group on Powys County Council and in Brecon and Radnorshire they topped the polls with 15 councillors, leaving the Conservatives with just a single councillor.

The seat of Brecon and Radnorshire has long been seen as a Conservative-Liberal Democrat head-to-head, with the area’s MPs and Senedd Members coming from one of the two parties since 1979.

The Liberal Democrats claim they would need a swing of just 8% to take back the seat in the next General Election.

The local election results in Powys follow three large-scale by-election success for the Liberal Democrats in England, including the Conservative seats of Chesham and Amersham, Tiverton and Honiton and notably; the rural seat of North Shropshire just across the border from Powys.

Advocate

Welcoming the selection of Mr Chadwick, Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds, said: “David will be a fantastic advocate for the people of Brecon and Radnorshire who will make sure their voices are heard loudly and clearly in Parliament.

“The Conservatives have taken Brecon and Radnorshire for granted time and time again with an MP that consistently votes against the interests of her constituents. The Party is out of touch with Mid Wales and its people’s priorities and values.

“That is why we have already begun to see the Conservatives’ hold on Mid Wales start to crumble. After this year’s local elections, the Conservatives will be looking over their shoulders to try and hold the seat in the next general election.

“It is now up to the Liberal Democrats to win this constituency at the next election and give the area a representative who will stand up for local people’s interests and be a loud voice demanding change for the better.”

‘Taken for granted’

David Chadwick, added: “Brecon and Radnorshire is one of the most beautiful areas of our country. Yet people in rural areas like this are angry at being taken for granted. They just can’t trust the Conservatives to do what is best for them, their families, or their businesses. In contrast, people can see that their Liberal Democrat representatives are listening to them and delivering to make Brecon and Radnorshire a better place to live.

“Whether it’s the local MP’s support for the dumping of sewage in the national treasures of the River Wye and Usk; or Prime Minister Liz Truss signing trade deals that threaten the livelihoods of Welsh farmers – the Conservatives aren’t listening to local residents.

“This was further reflected in this week’s ‘bankers budget’. Rather than help rural communities like Brecon and Radnorshire, Liz Truss is intent on rewarding mega rich bankers in London and the Southeast and those who earn over £155,000. The cost of which will be met by the middle and working classes and our children and grandchildren.

Fay Jones was elected as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire at the General Election in December 2019, beating Jane Dodds, who had won the seat in a by-election four months earlier, triggered by a recall petition after the Conservative MP Chris Davies was convicted for submitting false expenses claim.

The Tories won just over 53% of the vote at the election compared to Liberal Democrats 36%.

