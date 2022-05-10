Welsh Liberal Democrats suspend councillor elected in last week’s local election

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have confirmed that one of their successful candidates in last week’s local election in Powys, has been suspended from the party.

Little Brighouse, won the Disserth and Trecoed with Newbridge ward at last Friday’s election count in Llanelwedd, but is expected to now sit as a non-aligned councillor until an investigation is completed.

It emerged on the Guido Fawkes political news website that Cllr Brighouse – who identifies as a non-binary person – had allegedly uploaded a social media clip on Tik Tok – where they are pictured next to a photo of a burning Israeli flag with the anti-Israeli statement “from the river to the sea,” in the background.

A spokesman for the Liberal Democrats said: “We received a complaint regarding this candidate which has been reviewed under our independent complaints process.

“As a result, they have been suspended from the party while the complaint is fully investigated.

“The Liberal Democrats have a long and proud record of standing up against antisemitism and continue to champion a liberal, tolerant and inclusive society for all.”

Cllr Brighouse said that they had no comment to make while the investigation is taking place.

Following the result last Friday, May 6, Cllr Brighouse said on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone for the amazing support and encouragement.

“And thank you to everyone that put their faith and trust in me with their vote.

“I am so grateful to you all.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

