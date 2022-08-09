Welsh Liberal Democrats urge UK Government to cancel energy price hike
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has called on the UK Government to protect families from soaring energy bills by cancelling October’s price cap increase.
Halting the 70% increase in the energy price cap, expected to be announced by Ofgem later this month, would save a typical Welsh household an extra £1,683 a year.
The Liberal Democrats want the government to pay the shortfall to energy suppliers so that they can continue to supply customers at the current rates.
They say the estimated £36 billion cost should be met by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas company profits and using the UK Government’s higher-than-expected VAT revenues as a result of soaring inflation.
The party is also calling for more targeted support for vulnerable and low-income households.
This would include doubling the Warm Homes Discount to £300 and extending it to all those on Universal Credit and Pension Credit, while investing in insulating fuel poor homes to bring prices down in the long term.
Negligent
Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: “Both Conservative Party leadership contenders would be negligent if they really plan on letting the October price cap increase as planned.
“Neither candidate has any idea how to help families and pensioners through what could be the toughest winter in decades.
“Likewise Welsh Conservative MPs and MSs have failed to stand up to their incompetent bosses and left their constituents to suffer the consequences of inaction.
“We need bold and urgent action to help families pay their bills and heat their homes this winter. There is no other choice.
“Energy bills have already gone up by £700 this year, and Conservative Ministers have barely lifted a finger to help. We simply cannot afford more inaction in the face of another even bigger rise in October.
“This is an emergency, and the Government must step in now to save families and pensioners £1,600 by cancelling the planned rise in energy bills this October.”
Suspend the green levy/company handout. Recent profitability highlights there is little or no need for it. Investment should now be able to justify itself.
Hats off to Jane Dodds for her attempts to protect all of us from annihilation but if she has sent this in letter form, it has been addressed to Mr or Ms Ignorant, Ignorance House, Ignoranceville, Ignoranceshire and has already been shredded.
She’s not wrong
Net Zero: the gift that keeps on taking.
It’s simple, end the war in Ukraine and the ridiculous, self-harming sanctions against the Russian Federation. Get Nordstream I and II up and running in time for winter and launch a huge diplomatic offensive to bring the parties to their senses and end military operations.
The war need never have happened had the West paid attention and strictly implemented the Minsk agreements and not allowed Zelensky to lead the country to ruin.
Not a popular view I suppose, but there we have it.
Yes, let’s sell Ukraine down the river and make deals with genocidal criminals because things are a little pricey right now. 🙄
Honestly, troll you’re not even trying to hide your disinformation now. This is not England. Critical thinking skills still exist here.
You reckon?