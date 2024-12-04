Welsh Local Government Association receives award for roll out of 20mph policy

The body that helped co-ordinate Wales’ 20mph default speed limit has been awarded a prestigious accolade for its part in the policy’s roll out.

At its annual awards ceremony in Abergele last week, the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) presented the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) with the Alun Griffiths Award for Health, Safety and Wellbeing.

The association represents the interests of local government and promotes local democracy in Wales.

From the initial planning stages of the 20mph national default speed limit policy in 2019, the WLGA was embedded in the Welsh Government’s task force.

It provided key inputs from the 22 councils that were tasked with rolling out of the road regulation.

Change

Working with national government, public bodies, emergency services and other stakeholders, the WLGA played a key role in coordinating and supporting local authorities as they planned and implemented the massive transport change.

Across the country, tens of thousands of signs were changed ready for the roll out on 17th September 2023.

The award recognises the default 20mph speed limit in Wales as a policy initiative that has significantly contributed to improved safety for all transport users.

Backlash

The controversial scheme was rolled out in in built-up areas such as villages and town centres in September last year.

It initially attracted a backlash with almost half a million people signing a Senedd petition calling for the policy to be axed.

But data shows that the change led to 28% fewer road casualties in its first 9 months of its implementation.

Campaign group 20’s Plenty for Us nominated the WLGA for the award and its 22 Highway Authorities members’ commitment over 4 years in planning and achieving the 20mph default.

Hard work

Kaarina Ruta was the lead officer in WLGA co-ordinating implementation and said: “I was delighted to receive the award on behalf of all the local authorities in Wales and see their hard work recognised by the CIHT.

“The award is dedicated to everyone who played a part in making 20mph in built-up areas the default in Wales and a celebration of the lives saved because of it.

“I would also like to thank 20’s Plenty for Us for the nomination and their tireless contribution to the project over the years.”

Rod King MBE, Chair of 20’s Plenty for Us CIC said: “It was great to see highway and transport professionals from across Wales celebrating the annual CIHT Cymru awards for outstanding achievements and projects.

“Changing the way that we all share our roads needs commitment and effort from local authorities and national governments alike. Winning this award demonstrates the major contribution of WLGA to this transformative change to the health, safety and wellbeing of Welsh communities.

“This Award is testament to the WLGA’s action in deploying 20mph in a progressive and pragmatic way and making Welsh places better places to be.”

