Welsh location named best place to go sunset spotting in the UK

Two Welsh beauty spots appear in a coveted top ten of the best places to go sunset spotting in the UK – with one Welsh location taking the all-important number one position.

As the sun rises and sets, it often casts natural beauty spots in an even more impressive light, with the hues and glows of the sun on the horizon offering spectacular views.

Many walking spots in the UK provide the perfect backdrop for viewing this natural phenomenon – but which is most impressive?

Yr Wyddfa

Experts at Blacks have analysed social media data to uncover the best sunrise and sunset nature spots in the UK, and in what might come as a surprise to no one – the first place position goes to Yr Wyddfa.

Standing at 1085m high, Yr Wyddfa is the highest mountain in Wales. Popular with walkers it attracts half a million people every year, offering spectacular views from the summit.

According to Blacks: “Data revealed that the hashtag #SnowdonSunset had generated 526 posts, while #SnowdonSunrise was used on 2,059 posts, bringing the total number to 2,585”.

Second Welsh entry

The Gower’s spectacular Rhossili Bay features at number 8, with the hashtags #RhossiliBaySunset and #RhossiliBaySunrise proving very popular.

Mam Tor in the Lake District claims the second spot with a combined total of 996 posts associated with sunsets and sunrises, over half less than Yr Wyddfa’s.

The name of this iconic peak translates to ‘Mother Hill’ and has historically been occupied since 1200 BC, firstly by a late Bronze Age fort and later an Iron Age hill fort. The hashtag #MamTorSunrise surpasses those for sunsets with 777 posts and 219 for #MamTorSunset.

Top Ten

Rounding out the top three is the exclusive area of Sandbanks in Dorset with a total of 849 posts.

Set on the picturesque Jurassic coast, Sandbanks is well known for it’s clear blue waters, sandy beach and spectacular views – it’s no wonder many head there to watch the sunset with the hashtag #SandbanksSunset clocking up 790 posts. Surprisingly the hashtag #SandbanksSunrise only garners 59 posts.

The full top ten is as follows:

Yr Wyddfa, Eryri National Park Mam Tor, Peak District Sandbanks, Dorset Perranporth, Cornwall Bamford Edge, Peak District Watergate Bay, Cornwall Curbar Edge, Peak District Rhossili Bay, Gower Baslow Edge, Peak District Catbells, Lake District

Sunrise and sunset safety

Ethan Ball, Author and hiking enthusiast at Blacks also shares their top tips for heading out for sunrise and sunset viewing safely:

Wear appropriate clothing

Heading out early before the sunrises, or staying out late after it sets could mean that temperatures will be lower than during sunlight hours. Ensure you’re prepared for this by layering up clothing, allowing you to add or remove layers as needed as the temperature changes.

Alongside this, always check the forecast before you leave for any unsettled conditions, if heavy rain is forecast you may also want to consider adding waterproof layers.

Bring a torch

If you’re heading out early before the sun rises, or returning late after sunset, it’s likely you’ll have minimal natural light.

Therefore, it’s vital that you bring a torch or headtorch and assure that its well charged. It can be easy to stray from routes, loose your footing, or encounter wild animals.

Watch your footing

As mentioned, light will be minimal early morning or late evening, so it can be hard to see where you’re going, even with a torch. Try not to rush and always watch where you are going to ensure you don’t trip or fall, helping to prevent injury.

Alongside this, when choosing a spot to view the sun, make sure you’re careful to inspect where you stand or sit, and don’t go too close to exposed edges when at a height. Always wear appropriate footwear when heading out on a walk or hike to prevent injury and ensure comfort.

Protect your skin and eyes

Even earlier and later in the day, the sun can still be powerful enough to cause damage to our skin and eyes. Ensure that you wear suncream throughout the day and reapply as needed.

The same goes for our eyes, so remember to always wear sunglasses or similar eye protection and avoid staring into direct sunlight for long periods of time.

Bring food and water

If you’re heading our for a long walk or hike to your chosen viewing spot, make sure you are well prepared and energised for the full day.

Remember to take enough snacks and water to keep you hydrated. Alongside this, it’s worth letting someone know your plans before you head out.

Respect your surroundings

Lastly, remember to respect your surroundings.

Many sunset and sunrise spots are areas of natural beauty and home to local wildlife.

Ensure to always take any litter home with you, avoid disrupting local foliage and stick to designated paths, and keep noise to a minimum.