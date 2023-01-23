Welsh medium study leads to success for journalists who went on to report from all over the world

Wales’ most forward-thinking journalists will share their experiences of working abroad and Welsh medium learning in a series of online sessions for people interested in pursuing a career in journalism.

The three experienced journalists will discuss their careers in Wales and across the world in a series of interviews by Coleg Cymraeg’s postgraduate ambassadors and journalism students.

Sports journalist, Illtud Dafydd works with the international news agency in Paris, Agence France-Presse specialising in rugby but previously worked at production companies in Wales including BBC Sport Wales.

After studying French and politics at Aberystwyth University he went on to study a Welsh medium post-graduate Broadcast Journalism course at Cardiff University.

Illtud said: “If I hadn’t studied journalism as a post-graduate student through the medium of Welsh, I don’t think I would be where I am today.

“I gained fantastic opportunities at university in Wales and I also had more choice and job opportunities after graduating. I love languages and sport so this job is ideal for me.”

Deeper insight

The online series will also include Andy Bell, a television producer and reporter who has worked in Australia for 35 years and Megan Davies, who worked as a fashion journalist in Paris before returning to Wales to work for BBC Wales.

Megan, originally from Swansea studied French and English Literature at Exeter University before studying a post-graduate Broadcast Journalism course at Cardiff University where she won the T. Glynne Davies Scholarship.

With an interest in fashion, as part of her degree course, Megan moved to Paris to work for a couture company, Ralph & Russo, and Vogue magazine.

Megan now works as a multi-platform journalist with BBC Wales and has benefited greatly from her experiences abroad.

She said: “Living abroad gives you a deeper insight and understanding of a country’s culture and people and I have had unforgettable experiences.

“I would encourage everybody who wants to pursue a career in journalism to spend a period working overseas.”

Andy Bell will also take part in the online sessions, he said: “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to contribute to the Coleg Cymraeg activities.

Open doors

“Not only as an experienced reporter who has worked in Wales and Australia, but also as someone who has learnt Welsh.

“Contributing to Coleg Cymraeg’s ‘Journalism from Across the World’ is a fantastic opportunity to share my experiences with the younger generation.”

The project is funded by the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the sessions are jointly organised between the Coleg Cymraeg, Cardiff University, Bangor University and Swansea University.

According to Ffion Hughes, Academic Manager for Higher Education at Coleg Cymraeg “The Coleg is proud to support this project which shows that there are no boundaries when it comes to studying and pursuing a journalistic career through the medium of Welsh. On the contrary, it opens many doors to a multilingual world.”

The sessions are held online and are open to the public.

31 January, 17:00 – Illtud Dafydd

15 Feb 17:30 – Megan Davies

23 Feb 19:00 – Andy Bell

