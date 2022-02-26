Welsh minister launches appeal for medical equipment for Ukraine

Wales’ Counsel General, Mick Antoniw, has launched a crowd funding campaign to raise money to support medics in Ukraine following the military offensive launched by Russia on three days ago.

Mr Antoniw, the MS for Pontypridd, whose family is from the country, said he had received requests from Ukraine for medical equipment to help deal with the kind of traumas associated with war.

Ukraine’s health ministry has confirmed 198 deaths so far as Russian forces continue advancing on the capital, Kyiv.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered a massive attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting multiple cities and bases with air strikes or shelling, and attacking by land and sea.

On his Crowdfunder page Mr Antoniw says: “In the coming weeks, there will be casualties as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. They will need more medical equipment.

“The people of Ukraine urgently need our help. Following the invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s forces, the population are braced for loss of life and casualties.

“A number of people in Ukraine are appealing for help with the purchase of specific medical equipment to treat the kind of traumas that occur in war zones.

“The money raised here will be sent directly to medics in Ukraine who have appealed for help, but we need to act fast.”

I have set up a crowdfunder to raise £5000 – please donate if you can.

This week, Mr Antoniw, who recently visited Ukraine along with Adam Price and a delegation of trade unionists academics and journalists, posted a video of an explosion in the country.

“Grim, grim news as Putin escalates invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“All our thoughts and support should now be with the Ukrainian people who are taking up arms to defend their country. My personal thoughts with my family in Ukraine.”

Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.

