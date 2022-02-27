Welsh Minister’s ‘heartfelt thanks’ as Ukraine appeal smashes target in 24 hours

Just over 24 hours after a Welsh Minister launched an appeal to support the people of Ukraine, donations have hit three times the original target.

On Saturday, Wales’ Counsel General, Mick Antoniw, launched the crowd funding campaign hoping to raise £5K to support medics in Ukraine following the military offensive launched by Russia three days ago. The donations are now just over £15k.

Mr Antoniw, the MS for Pontypridd, whose family is from the country, said he had received requests from Ukraine for medical equipment to help deal with the kind of traumas associated with war.

Yesterday, Ukraine’s health ministry confirmed 198 deaths so far, as Russian forces continue advancing on the capital, Kyiv, and according to the UN Refugee Agency 368,000 people are reported to have fled the fighting, warning the number could rise to four million.

A Facebook blog covering developments reports that the country’s health minister Oleh Liashko has said that three children were among the 198 dead and that 1,115 had been wounded, 33 of whom were children.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered a massive attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting multiple cities and bases with air strikes or shelling, and attacking by land and sea.

‘Heartfelt thanks’

On his Crowdfunder page Mr Antoniw says: “In the coming weeks, there will be casualties as a result of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. They will need more medical equipment.

“The people of Ukraine urgently need our help. Following the invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s forces, the population are braced for loss of life and casualties.

“A number of people in Ukraine are appealing for help with the purchase of specific medical equipment to treat the kind of traumas that occur in war zones.

“The money raised here will be sent directly to medics in Ukraine who have appealed for help, but we need to act fast.”

This morning, Mr Antoniw tweeted his heartfelt thanks to all those who have donated.

As at 10.30 on 27/2, we are now at £13,671 – incredible: a heartfelt thanks to all who've donated.

Twitter has been the biggest source of donations, but I'm also grateful to @NationCymru who wrote an article which brought in donations too.

Diolch yn fawr i chi gyd.✊ — Mick Antoniw MS/AS 💙 (@MickAntoniw1) February 27, 2022

This week, Mr Antoniw, who recently visited Ukraine along with Adam Price and a delegation of trade unionists academics and journalists, posted a video of an explosion in the country.

“Grim, grim news as Putin escalates invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“All our thoughts and support should now be with the Ukrainian people who are taking up arms to defend their country. My personal thoughts with my family in Ukraine.”

The appeal remains open until 26 March. You can make a donation to the Ukraine appeal here…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

