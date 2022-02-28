Welsh minister’s Ukraine medical equipment fundraiser surges past £25,000

A fundraiser by a Welsh government minister to raise money for medical equipment for Ukrainians caught in Russia’s invasion of the country has surged past £25,000.

Mick Antoniw MS, Wales’ Constitution Minister, had originally set a target of £5,000 on the fundraiser but had passed that target within a few hours of launching.

Mr Antoniw, the MS for Pontypridd, whose family is from the country, said he had received requests from Ukraine for medical equipment to help deal with the kind of traumas associated with war.

He had visited Ukraine last week alongside Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price, but had to leave as British nationals were told by the UK Government to get out of the country as the threat of invasion grew.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered a massive attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting both military and civilian targets with air strikes and shelling.

Ukraine’s civilian death toll now stands at 352 people, including 14 children, Ukraine’s health ministry says.

“The people of Ukraine urgently need our help,” Mick Antoniw said. “Following the invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s forces, the population are braced for loss of life and casualties.

“A number of people in Ukraine are appealing for help with the purchase of specific medical equipment to treat the kind of traumas that occur in war zones.

“The money raised here will be sent directly to medics in Ukraine who have appealed for help, but we need to act fast.”

Yesterday he conveyed his “heartfelt thanks” to those who had donated so far.

As at 10.30 on 27/2, we are now at £13,671 – incredible: a heartfelt thanks to all who’ve donated.

Twitter has been the biggest source of donations, but I’m also grateful to @NationCymru who wrote an article which brought in donations too.

Diolch yn fawr i chi gyd.✊ — Mick Antoniw MS/AS 💙 (@MickAntoniw1) February 27, 2022

724 people and businesses have supported the fundraiser so far. You can join them here.

