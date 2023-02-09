Welsh MP apologises for breach of lobbying rules
Labour frontbencher Alex Davies-Jones has apologised after being found to have committed a “minor and inadvertent” breach of lobbying rules.
The Pontypridd MP asked a Commons question about the British Council the day after returning from a trip to Japan funded by the organisation.
In correspondence with the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg she accepted the error, saying “this was an inadvertent breach, and one which I am extremely apologetic for”.
The Commons Standards Committee recommended that shadow culture minister Ms Davies-Jones should face no further action.
The committee’s report said: “This was a minor and inadvertent breach of the Code. Ms Davies-Jones has apologised to the Commissioner for breaching the rules.”
Compare that with any Tory that has broken the rules since 2019.