Welsh MP apologises for breach of lobbying rules

Labour frontbencher Alex Davies-Jones has apologised after being found to have committed a “minor and inadvertent” breach of lobbying rules.

The Pontypridd MP asked a Commons question about the British Council the day after returning from a trip to Japan funded by the organisation.

In correspondence with the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg she accepted the error, saying “this was an inadvertent breach, and one which I am extremely apologetic for”.

The Commons Standards Committee recommended that shadow culture minister Ms Davies-Jones should face no further action.

The committee’s report said: “This was a minor and inadvertent breach of the Code. Ms Davies-Jones has apologised to the Commissioner for breaching the rules.”

