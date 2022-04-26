Welsh MP: Boris Johnson debases all of us in politics

A Welsh MP has hit out at the ongoing controversy surrounding Boris Johnson’s future as Prime Minister – and the detrimental effect it is having on both sides of the house.

Stories have emerged that the Sue Gray report into lockdown breaking parties in Downing Street will be ‘so damning Boris Johnson will have to quit’.

Despite mounting pressure the PM has so far resisted numerous calls for his resignation.

While many on both sides of the political spectrum are of the opinion that Johnson has brought the office of Prime Minister into disrepute with his actions, Welsh MP Kevin Brennan believes that politics has plummeted to a new low – and nobody has escaped untarnished from this turbulent time for British politics.

“It’s a depressing time in politics because of the way that the current government are particularly shameless in not behaving in a decent fashion and having no respect whatsoever for the truth,” said the Cardiff West MP. “They are behaving in a way that the rules apply to the little people, but not to people like them.

“And the other reason it’s depressing is of course, that this then transfers to a situation where everybody thinks that’s what everyone in politics is like. They’re all in it for themselves, and they don’t believe that the rules apply to them.”

The MP succeeded the late Rhodri Morgan as member of parliament for the Cardiff constituency at the 2001 general election when Morgan decided to step down in order to concentrate on being the First Minister of Wales.

Malaise

However difficult it might be right now, Brennan says he is determined to keep holding the opposition to account.

“I try to avoid being cynical and I still believe in the possibility of changing things for the better,” he said. “I’ve got a saying that keeps me going, which is, when bad things happen, good people keep going.

“You’ve just got to not accept it, and to continue to push for what you believe is right. You’re not going to agree with people all the time. Disagreement in politics is inevitable, and, in fact, it’s healthy. But this kind of cynicism from the government, I think is very, very unhealthy.

“We should all speak out about it and resist it. There are many, many good people out there who would do that, and certainly encourages me to do the same. So I’ll continue to do whatever I can to resist that kind of politics. There are good people on all sides in politics. I’m not saying everybody’s evil on the other side or anything of that kind. But I think we are in a deep malaise at the moment because of the cynicism of the leadership that we currently have.”

As for what can be done by those outside the political arena, he believes that the ultimate accountability will come at the ballot box.

“I think all that we can do is too continue to campaign, to speak out and to resist that kind of politics,” he said. “At the end of the day we have to ultimately decide through the ballot box that this is not the kind of country we want.

“I think the problem is that people like Boris Johnson think if we turn enough people off politics, they won’t bother to vote, they won’t bother to speak out they’ll just get on their life and that’s how people like him might continue to succeed unless people do get active and get involved and speak out.”

Boris Johnson has persistently refused to resign despite the mounting evidence against him, but With local elections, a by election and the rumours about the Sue Gray report mounting, the end could be nigh.

Brennan believes it can’t happen soon enough.

“I think at the end of the day he’s done so much damage to the country that the sooner he goes and out of politics altogether the better,” said the MP. “Remember things can change very quickly in politics. So never assume tomorrow will be like today.”

