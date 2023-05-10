Welsh MP brands UK Govt’s refusal to reclassify HS2 a ‘scandal’

A Welsh MP has questioned the UK Government’s ongoing refusal to designate HS2 as an England-only scheme branding the plans a “scandal”.

Speaking during a debate on HS2 in Westminster Hall this morning, Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter said: “It is a disgrace that it’s not classified as an England-only project.

“£5bn in consequentials… would fund the Wales and Swansea Bay Metros, integrate North Wales line with Merseyside, connect Aberystwyth and Swansea by train.”

All parties, including the Welsh Conservatives, backed a motion from Plaid Cymru calling on the UK Government to reclassify the high-speed route which is currently categorised as an England and Wales project, even though it does not cross the border.

The Govt’s ongoing refusal to designate HS2 an England-only scheme is a scandal. Even the Tories in the Senedd think it should be reclassified as England-only, which would mean £5bn extra for Welsh transport infrastructure. Well done @Rees4Neath for securing this vital debate. pic.twitter.com/aPkmNsRtCP — Beth Winter MP (@BethWinterMP) May 10, 2023

Unanimous

Addressing the Government Minister Huw Merriman, Winter added: “If you’re not going to listen of people on this side of the house, will he please consider listening to members of his own party, including members of the Welsh Affairs Committee, who produced a rail infrastructure report in which it stated HS2 should be classified as an England-only project.”

“Only last month, in the Welsh Senedd, all members of the assembly, including members of his own party, passed a motion unanimously calling on the UK Government to redesignate HS2 as an England-only project, and provide Wales with the resultant consequentials.”

“It is the right thing to do.”

When the UK Government spends money on projects in England that are devolved to Wales, it normally triggers extra funding for Wales in the form of a consequential.

Labelling HS2 as an England and Wales means there will be no extra funding for the Welsh Government.

