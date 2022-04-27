Welsh MP ‘distressed’ after not featuring on Kremlin sanctions list

Chris Bryant says he was “distressed” not to be included in the Kremlin’s list of 287 MPs being sanctioned in a retaliatory move against the UK’s action over the Ukrainian invasion.

According to a statement from the Russian foreign ministry, the MP’s have been banned from entering Russia in response to the UK Government’s decision in March to include 386 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on its sanctions list.

The statement says. “These persons, who are now banned from entering the Russian Federation, took the most active part in the establishment of anti-Russian sanctions instruments in London, contribute to the groundless whipping up of Russophobic hysteria in the UK.

“The hostile rhetoric and far-fetched accusations coming from the lips of British parliamentarians not only condone the hostile course of London, aimed at demonising our country and its international isolation, but are also used by opponents of a mutually respectful dialogue with Russia to undermine the foundation of bilateral cooperation.”

Surprised

Responding to the ban, Mr Bryant, MP for Rhondda said: “I’m absolutely distressed that I’m not on the list. And, if I’m honest, slightly surprised, I can only assume that the Russian Federation accepts that every single thing that I have said about President (Vladimir) Putin over the last few years is true.

“He is a barbarous villain and we must make sure that he fails.”

The sanctions list includes ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg, Amanda Milling and Penny Mordaunt, as well as Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

But the supposed list of “members of the Conservative Party faction in the House of Commons” appeared well out of date.

Charlie Elphicke, who was thrown out of the party and jailed after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, was also included.

So too were Sir Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve and Justine Greening – who all had the whip withdrawn for rebelling over Brexit and were no longer MPs after the 2019 election.

