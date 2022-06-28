Welsh MP grills Foreign Secretary over Saudi Arabia links

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has declined to criticise Saudi Arabia during an appearance before the Foreign Affairs Committee at Westminster.

She defended the UK’s links to the state by stressing that the world is not “perfect” and also refused to answer a question about the murder of the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi by agents of the Saudi government at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago.

Committee member Chris Bryant, the MP for Rhondda, asked Ms Truss how she would describe the Gulf States during her appearance on Tuesday morning.

“I would describe the Gulf States as partners of the United Kingdom,” she said.

“Is every country that we work with exactly in line with United Kingdom policy on everything? No, they are not,” she continued.

“But they are important allies of the United Kingdom.”

Murder

Mr Bryant also asked the minister if Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The Foreign Secretary replied: “What I would say is that Saudi Arabia is an important partner of the United Kingdom.”

“What I am focused on is making sure we are dealing with the major threats to the world.

“The number one threat we are dealing with at the moment is the threat from Russia.

“In order to do that, we need to make sure we have alternative energy sources.

“We are not dealing with a perfect world. We are dealing in a world where we have to make difficult decisions and I think it is right that we build that closer trading relationship with the Gulf States.”

The Minister also declined repeatedly to name a specific human rights issue she had raised with the Gulf States, despite telling the Foreign Affairs Committee she had discussed human rights issues personally with Gulf State leaders.

“I will have to come back to the committee on precise timing of that.

“You can’t remember a single human rights issue you have raised with a Gulf States leader?” Mr Bryant asked.

Ms Truss said she would not go into the details of private conversations but would write to the committee.

