Welsh MP mocked for Tory leadership jibe

Emily Price

A Welsh MP has been mocked for an online post branding the Tories “addicted” to replacing their leader despite Welsh Labour preparing to install its third leader this year.

In a post to X, Labour MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, Chris Bryant shared a Telegraph article with the headline, ‘Tories consider replacing Rishi Sunak with interim leader within weeks’ along with the caption, “They’re addicted to replacing their leader”.

His comment racked up over 100,000 views and drew a backlash from his Welsh followers and opposition politicians who highlighted the recent resignation of Wales’ First Minister, Vaughan Gething.

Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville Roberts shared Bryant’s jibe saying: “Chris Bryant is a Welsh Labour MP, whose leader announced this week he will quit after 118 days in the role.”

Replying to the post, Plaid Cymru councillor for Caernarfon, Dewi Jones, said: “Just shows how relevant the Welsh branch and devolution is to MPs.”

ITV’s political presenter Rob Osborne, shared the Labour MPs post with a thinking emoji.

They’re addicted to replacing their leader https://t.co/wVkPYOTWK2 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) July 18, 2024

Resignation

X users replied to Mr Bryant’s post with news articles documenting Mr Gething’s resignation last week after only four months in the role.

One commenter asked: “You know you’re a Welsh Labour MP right?”

Another said: “Oh Chris. Surely you, as a Welsh MP are aware of what’s going on in the Senedd with Welsh Labour aren’t you?”

Another posted: “Labour in Wales is on how many leaders? And how long did the last hire stay in for?”

Several scandals involving Mr Gething came to a head last week when four members of his cabinet quit in protest against his leadership.

His short time in office had been overshadowed by donations to his leadership campaign and his decision to sack one of his junior ministers.

One parody social media account tracked the downfall of Mr Gething in a Liz Truss style competition documenting whether the embattled FM could outlast a supermarket leek.

After many weeks, the leek proved the winner, although it looked somewhat worse for wear having begun to flower.

The former minister for economy was elected as Welsh Labour leader in March succeeding Mark Drakeford who had held the position since 2018.

He will remain in the post until the Autumn when a new Labour leader is selected.

This means Welsh Labour would have been led by three different people within the same year – although there have been several calls for an interim leader to take the reins during the summer recess.

