Welsh MP slams WRU over ticket prices after 10,000 seats empty for Wales v France: ‘Costing the earth’
A Welsh MP has criticised the WRU over ticket prices as 10,000 remain unsold for Wales v France at the Principality Stadium.
Fay Jones said that the current price mean it was “costing the earth” for families to go to the match.
A combination of the late Friday night kick-off and fewer travelling French fans due to Covid have been blamed for the low attendance. Tickets also came on sale later than usual because of concerns about whether fans would be able to attend at all after the Welsh Government banned live crowds in December.
But Brecon and Rdaorshire Fay Jones said that there was “so much the WRU could do to fill the stadium”.
The cheapest tickets remaining start at £100, for a “category C” seat, with the top-price “category A” option worth £115. One part of the so-called Glanmor’s Gap, which is an alcohol-free zone, still has 96% ticket availability at the time of writing.
“Cut the £100 ticket price,” she said. “Create a parent ticket so ordinary adults can bring their kids without it costing the earth. Give womens rugby teams half price tickets.”
A source told the Times newspaper: “There is a perfect storm of unhelpful things going on. We’re gutted and disappointed about it, but it looks like a blip rather than a trend.”
They are no plans at the moment to lower prices.
I bet those disgraceful sycophants at the WRFU give out free tickets to the royal family as well.
Well said
Give it a rest.
“Bleed them dry!” is the motto of the WRU.
Fay Jones is one of the daftest people in Wales. Cutting the price of 10,000 tickets after 65,000 have paid full price is just begging for a riot.
As long as the riot was aimed at the numbskulls running the WRU I’d be all for it. It beggars belief that they are so detached from reality.
The days when you could get into the Arms Park for games by slipping the gate man a couple of quid are long gone.
Take a look at Muryfield always hundreds of school children ,come on WRU get a grip and think of the future?
Always thought that at least a quarter of the crowd should be children. They are the future of our game and our nation. Tickets should be distributed in schools, and heavily subsidised.