Welsh MP wants law to stop commercial fur imports

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West and Islwyn, is one of three Members of Parliament advocating for a UK fur import ban as part of a new push for animal welfare laws.

Her initiative is part of a broader push in the House of Commons, where MPs are proposing a series of laws to address animal rights issues.

The proposals include tighter regulations on fireworks and measures to combat pet smuggling.

Legislation

Jones is one of three Members of Parliament who will be presenting Private Members’ Bills focused on animal welfare.

These bills are designed to fill gaps left by the previous UK Government, which had shelved similar efforts.

Jones’ bill is focused on fur imports, aiming to stop the practice of importing fur products farmed under conditions deemed inhumane and illegal within the UK.

“We banned fur farming over two decades ago, but we continue to allow imports of fur produced under cruel conditions,” said Jones. “This is hypocritical, and it’s time we bring our import laws in line with our animal welfare standards.”

Jones will be working alongside Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, who is leading a bill to promote the responsible use of fireworks, and Danny Chambers, MP for Winchester, whose bill targets the smuggling of pets like puppies, kittens, and ferrets.

Together, these MPs hope to push animal welfare to the forefront of Parliament’s legislative agenda.

Support

The initiative has already received widespread support from both fellow MPs and animal welfare organizations.

David Bowles, Head of Public Affairs at the RSPCA, welcomed the new proposals, stating that it’s encouraging to see Parliament taking animal welfare seriously from the outset of its new session.

“It’s heartening to see MPs grasp the nettle and take meaningful action to improve the lives of animals. Public opinion is clear—84% of people want governments to protect animal welfare through legislation,” Bowles said.

“The proposals, particularly the fur import ban, have the potential to create a kinder world for every animal.”

The RSPCA has been actively campaigning alongside other animal rights organizations, including Humane Society International and Four Paws UK, to bring attention to the fur trade.

They’ve highlighted the fact that while the UK banned fur farming, it still imports fur products, often produced using methods that would be illegal domestically.

Animal Welfare

The push for stronger animal welfare laws comes at a time when the use of fur is resurging in some circles, particularly in fashion.

Bowles noted that despite the progress made, the import ban was dropped by the previous government, leaving a loophole that continues to support cruel practices abroad.

“Plans to restrict fur imports were sadly abandoned by the last UK Government,” Bowles said. “More than 20 years after we banned fur farming, it’s time for our import laws to catch up.”

The focus on animal welfare in Parliament’s current session reflects a growing trend of MPs taking action on behalf of animals.

The fact that 15% of legislative proposals from the latest ballot are centred on this issue speaks volumes about the importance of the cause.

MPs like those already mentioned are making it clear that animal welfare is not a fringe issue but a priority for the UK.

Jones concluded by calling on MPs from across the political spectrum to support her bill, emphasizing that animal welfare is a cause that should transcend party lines.

“This Parliament has great ambition for animal welfare,” she said. “It’s time for us to step up and make real, lasting change.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

