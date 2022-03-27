Welsh MP who represents UK on the Council of Europe yet to vote or speak in a single plenary session after 21 months

A Welsh Labour MP who represents the UK on the Council of Europe has not voted or spoken in a single plenary session since taking up the role 21 months ago – and last week missed a historic vote to remove Russia.

Newport West MP Ruth Jones was chosen by MPs to be one of 18 UK representatives to the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe in June 2020, along with Welsh Labour MP for Gower Tonia Antoniazzi.

All eyes were on Strasbourg last week as the human rights body, which is not a European Union institution, voted to end Russia’s 26-year membership.

But neither Jones nor Antoniazzi took part. It means Jones has now failed to take part in all six plenary sessions which have taken place since she become a member.

The only activity listed on her Council of Europe profile is the signature of a written declaration, the equivalent of a statement of opinion in the Senedd or early day motion in the Commons, about Ukraine made by another member.

Jones also tweeted last Tuesday to say she had “attended a virtual meeting of women of the Council of Europe” on the situation in Ukraine.

Nation.Cymru contacted Ruth Jones for comment but she did not reply.

‘Ejected’

Atoniazzi’s participation in the plenary sessions of the Council has also been patchy.

The Gower MP took part in 7% of votes at the previous plenary in January.

She took part in three of the four sessions last year, but her participation in votes at each of them ranged between 2% and 50%.

It was left to Swansea West MP Geraint Davies, a substitute member, to represent Wales at the Council’s extraordinary two-day plenary on the invasion of Ukraine.

He said: “Putin’s unprovoked barbaric attack on the Ukraine is an attack on democracy, human rights and the rule of law. As such, it is an attack on the very founding principles of the Council of Europe set up after World War II. And so Russia must be ejected and excluded without delay.

“The fact that Ukraine was considering joining the EU and NATO to protect its economy, to protect its security, is not a legitimate pretext for Putin to invade a sovereign democracy led by President Zelenskyy, a Jewish person farcically branded by Putin as a Nazi.

“It is Putin himself who has all the hallmarks of a fascist dictator: oppression at home, aggression abroad.”

MPs who are members of the Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly do not receive extra pay but can claim back travel, accommodation and subsistence expenses. None of the Welsh MPs named have done so.

