Welsh MPs delayed getting to Westminster by train problems

Several newly elected Welsh MPs have been delayed during journeys to take their seats in the House of Commons this morning due to rail diversions cancellations.

Politicians began travel to London ahead of the Parliament sitting on Tuesday ( Jul 9) for the first time since the General Election.

Planned maintenance of the Severn Tunnel saw trains from Cardiff diverted via Gloucester adding an extra hour on to the journey whilst some trains on the AvantiWestCoast line were cancelled.

Plaid Cymru’s four MPs and party leader Rhun ap Iorwerth were caught in the delays after setting off at around 7am this morning.

Several Labour MPs criticised the reliability of train services and took to social media to complain.

Cancelled

Disgruntled Avanti West Coast passenger Claire Hughes, MP for Bangor Aberconwy, wrote: “In news that will shock absolutely no-one, my @AvantiWestCoast train down to London for my first day in Westminster has been cancelled.”

Andrew Ranger, who was elected to represent Wrexham, replied: “That’ll be my train too!! Well we have another thing to add to the list of things to tackle. #avantifail.”

Henry Tufnell, MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, who travelled to the capital on Sunday, posted: “Heading to London and excited to begin work as the MP for Mid & South Pembrokeshire.

“Unfortunately the journey involves no direct trains from #Pembrokeshire and a delayed @GWRHelp train via Gloucester. Lots of work to be done…”

During the election campaign, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said that, if Labour won, the party would urgently consider stripping Avanti West Coast of its contract due to its “woeful service” on the West Coast Main Line.

She has pledged to bring all train services on Britain’s railways into public ownership.

Josh Fenton-Glynn, MP for Calder Valley, suffered disruption while travelling with Northern, which is already controlled by the Department for Transport.

He posted an image at 9.24am on Monday of himself at Hebden Bridge station with the caption: “On my way to London! I’m so excited to be starting a journey to be the voice in Westminster for the Calder Valley communities I love.”

In a subsequent post eight minutes later, he added: “In news that will shock absolutely no one, my @northernassist train is delayed.”

Kirith Entwistle, who represents Bolton North East, posted an image of the town’s railway station with the caption: “Day 1 and my train into Manchester to get to London is cancelled. Off to a great start!”

