Welsh MPs told UK Government must back nuclear power plans with funding

The launch of a UK Government nuclear programme to tackle the energy crisis has been hampered by constant changes to the Tory hierarchy in Westminster, Welsh MPs have been told.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to launch Great British Nuclear last April to bolster the UK’s nuclear capacity with the hope of up to 24 gigawatts (GW) of electricity being generated by 2050.

At the same time, the new energy strategy confirmed the intention to push ahead with a nuclear project at the Wylfa site on the island of Anglesey.

Overall Mr Johnson’s strategy set out plans to deliver up to eight reactors, which along with offshore wind farms, would reduce the UK’s dependence on foreign sources of energy.

The UK Government appointed Simon Bowen as Industry Adviser to lead the set-up of the new Great British Nuclear body, charged with helping nuclear projects through the development process.

Giving evidence to Welsh MPs in the House of Commons Welsh Affairs Select Committee, Mr Bowen spoke of the many obstacles which are preventing the development of new nuclear facilities in Wales.

In order to make progress, Mr Bowen said, the current UK Tory Government needs to decide what it wants and how it will be funded.

Funding

One of the major obstacles still to be resolved is UK Government funding.

Mr Bowen said there is “continual dialogue” with the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) as well as “active conversations with the Treasury.

“We fully understand that the fiscal environment is very challenging at the moment, and we have said that you cannot set up GBN without the funding to support the development of the project.”

However, said Mr Bowen: “There is no point in setting up an organisation just so that the organisation can work out how it is going to operate, because that does not deliver any outcomes.”

He stressed the point: “What it has to have is adequate funding, and because the fiscal environment is the way it is, we understand that those discussions have been difficult and protracted.”

Conservative Ynys Môn MP Virgina Crosbie says she is working hard to deliver a firm commitment to new nuclear at Wylfa from UK Government.

She said: “The formation of Great British Nuclear is absolutely crucial if we want to get all of those jobs and investment into Wales.”

To date the current UK Tory Government under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is yet to decide which type of new nuclear it wants.

Policy

Simon Bowen said: “(There) are policy decisions, and as soon as they are made, then we can start to move forward.”

At the end of January, trade union, nuclear industry representatives and a group of politicians sent an open letter to Prime Minister Sunak pressing the need for the UK government to urgently launch a fully-funded Great British Nuclear (GBN) programme to tackle the energy crisis.

In May 2022, Mr Bowen said he was tasked with producing a report for Prime Minister Johnson.

“There was a 100-day sprint where we pulled in a group of experts from industry and from the civil service. Unfortunately, when we handed the report in, or a number of days before that, Prime Minister Johnson resigned.

“It then went into the Truss Government, and subsequently, Prime Minister Sunak and Chancellor Hunt are now involved in the decision making.”

Mr Bowen warned Welsh MPs: “No decision is a decision in itself. The international market is moving on.

“There are multiple projects across Europe, and there are multiple projects in the US.

“Unless we get on with it, there will not be any other external technologies to bring in, and Rolls-Royce will not have a market to export to because all of that will be filled. That is the big concern.”

