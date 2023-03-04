Welsh mural artist helps dogs find forever homes

The graffiti artist renowned for his beautiful mural of a Miner has now stepped up to shine a light on the Greyhound Trust by adorning the walls of the rehoming centre with a stunning new mural of some adorable hounds.

Staff at the southwest Wales branch of the Greyhound Trust in Pontarddulais were finding that their visitors were struggling to find them, and any passers-by would be unaware of the dedicated rehoming work that was happening within.

With a constant need to match potential companions with new families, the Trust reached out to artist Tom Llewellyn, best known as Tee2Sugars, to put the centre firmly on the radar of wannabe greyhound owners.

The Greyhound Trust was founded in 1975, and has since found over 100,000 loving homes for greyhounds. Each year, they home approximately 3,500 retired racing greyhounds and help hundreds more.

Welsh Mural Artist Tee2Sugars says: “I was contacted by Greyhound Trust West Wales to make their building stand out as people were struggling to find them and to create some awareness that they were there. I was given a very simple brief – it needed to be bright and colourful. So that’s what I did!”

This beautifully decorated building now has the wow-factor which is all the better for the hounds who would love to meet their new families.

