Welsh Museums Festival shines a spotlight on Welsh history, Calan Gaeaf and Halloween

The Welsh Museums Festival returns this half-term with a fantastic lineup of events across Wales, spotlighting the history of Wales, Calan Gaeaf and Halloween.

Held between Saturday 26 October and Sunday 3 November, the festival offers an exciting range of free and family-friendly activities that will immerse visitors in Welsh history, culture, and traditions.

Most of the participating museums will offer a ghost hunt for younger visitors, and free booklet to learn about past Halloween traditions in Wales, including turnip lanterns, the ‘Cropped Black Sow’, dirty blackberries, lucky stones and ‘Magic Mash’.

This year’s Wales History Trails Passport Challenge will explore the unique history of Wales, spanning the length and breadth of the country.

Croeso

Rachael Rogers of the Welsh Museums Federation, who are behind the festival, said: “The Welsh Museums Festival showcases the amazing work done by museums across Wales. Our museums not only offer visitors the chance to learn about our Welsh heritage, but they offer free events in a warm and welcoming space, which is more important than ever. So, if you’ve already started to scratch your head about what you might do during half term, then we have the answer!”

Almost 50 museums took part in last year’s festival, catering to all ages, from interactive art workshops to Halloween-themed adventures, storytelling, and re-enactments.

Here’s a sneak peek at just some of the events that the Welsh Museums Festival has to offer in 2024, which promise to deliver unforgettable experiences for all those taking part.

Mid Wales

CARAD Rhayader Museum and Gallery

Be part of creating a 2D ‘Dragon’s Cave’ installation.

Ceredigion Museum

A series of artist-led workshops exploring the museum’s collections through words and images.

North Wales

Penmaenmawr

Legends and Lanterns – a trail through the town and museum, including a series of workshops and craft sessions

Oriel Môn

Hwyl y Gaeaf – join local author Catrin Angharad for Welsh stories and songs.

South Wales

Torfaen Museum

Celebrate the first day of winter with Welsh folklore, through art and storytelling.

Cyfarthfa Castle Museum & Art Gallery

Explore a new Halloween trail and spooky crafts.

West Wales

Glynn Vivian Art Gallery

Phantoms & Phantasmagoria – enjoy Halloween-themed light projections.

Tenby Museum and Art Gallery

Join the Welsh Halloween party, Y Calan Gaeaf, with events and storytelling.

The Welsh Museums Festival is generously funded by the Welsh Government and is presented by the Federation of Museums and Art Galleries of Wales. Representing over 100 accredited Welsh museums, the Federation advocates for the preservation and promotion of Welsh culture and history.

More details here: https://museums.wales/

