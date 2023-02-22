Welsh names revealed for three new schools in Rhondda Cynon Taf

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

The names proposed for two new 3-16 schools and a new Welsh medium school in Pontypridd have been revealed.

The proposed name for the new all through 3–16 school at Hawthorn would be Ysgol Afon Wen, the all through 3–16 school at Pontypridd would be called Ysgol Bro Taf and the new Welsh medium primary school in Rhydyfelin would be called Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Awel Taf.

The recommendations will go before cabinet on Tuesday, February 28 for approval.

In the cabinet report it said that the headteachers and temporary governors of the three new schools have carried out extensive consultation on new names for the three schools and have agreed on suitable names for cabinet’s consideration.

Cabinet agreed at their meeting held on July 18, 2019 to formally confirm the proposals to create new 3–16 all through schools in Hawthorn and Pontypridd and a new Welsh medium primary school in Rhydyfelin.

Temporary governing bodies were then appointed at all three schools, to oversee decisions on establishing the schools.

Since then, they have appointed headteachers and it is thought that the process of appointing all other staff will start in the spring term of 2023 with all three schools due to open in September 2024.

Branding

Work on the branding including signs and logos, school uniform choices and school colours depends on the school names being approved, the report said.

Each headteacher carried out consultation with the pupils and staff of the schools that will close to create the new schools.

The temporary governing bodies considered the proposals and each of them agreed on four options for each school to consult with all pupils, staff, governors and the community via a survey on the RCT website.

For the Hawthorn 3-16 school. Ysgol Afon Wen received the highest number of votes (35%) while for the Pontypridd 3-16 school Ysgol Bro Taf received the highest number of votes (43.1%).

For the new Welsh medium primary school, Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Awel Taf received the highest number of votes (39%).

