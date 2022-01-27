‘Welsh nationalists and other rabble-rousers’ will seize power unless Tories get a grip warns Telegraph editor

Welsh nationalists and “other rabble rousers” will seize power at the next General Election unless the Conservative party can get a grip and halt its sliding poll ratings, the Editor of the Sunday Telegraph has warned.

Allistair Heath said that unless the Conservatives arrested their slide a left-wing coalition would take over the UK Government including Labour, the SNP and Plaid Cymru.

“Without drastic, urgent action, the party will be sucked into the kind of death spiral that sunk John Major’s government in the mid-1990s,” he said.

“And a Left-wing coalition led by Sir Keir Starmer and supported by the SNP, Welsh nationalists, Greens and other rabble-rousers may seize power in 2023 or 2024.”

The Conservatives now had two options for turning things around, he said. Either they ditched Boris Johnson, or the Prime Minister turned his back on the ” weird blend of reheated neo-Brownite social democracy and green paternalism” he had advocated at Number 10.

Handing Plaid Cymru and others the keys to the UK Government would be “calamitous, and result in a vicious class and cultural war from which the country would never recover,” Allistair Heath added.

“Indeed, a failure to seize the moment risks jeopardising the PM’s two historic achievements: Brexit, and the political realignment which returned the Tories to levels of support last seen in the 1980s, giving them a mandate to reverse the UK’s decline,” he said.

“The Great Realignment is the other one of Johnson’s achievements that must be salvaged from the ruins of Partygate: the creation of a new coalition for the 2020s and beyond, consisting of Brexiteers, Thatcherites, blue collar workers, suburbanites, the aspirational lower middle classes (including a growing number of ethnic minorities) and wealthier Southern shire-dwellers.

“That coalition, at its widest, is stronger than the urban/woke/Scottish nationalist alliance that Labour can deliver.”

Boris Johnson may learn today whether he faces a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs today as a report written by Sue Gray into the allegations of a string of parties at Number 10 and elsewhere is readied for publication.

Officials in Westminster however have said that the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place so that some staff aren’t identified.

Current polling suggests that the Labour party has opened up an almost 10% lead over the Conservatives if a General Election was held today.