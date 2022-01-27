‘Welsh nationalists and other rabble-rousers’ will seize power unless Tories get a grip warns Telegraph editor
Welsh nationalists and “other rabble rousers” will seize power at the next General Election unless the Conservative party can get a grip and halt its sliding poll ratings, the Editor of the Sunday Telegraph has warned.
Allistair Heath said that unless the Conservatives arrested their slide a left-wing coalition would take over the UK Government including Labour, the SNP and Plaid Cymru.
“Without drastic, urgent action, the party will be sucked into the kind of death spiral that sunk John Major’s government in the mid-1990s,” he said.
“And a Left-wing coalition led by Sir Keir Starmer and supported by the SNP, Welsh nationalists, Greens and other rabble-rousers may seize power in 2023 or 2024.”
The Conservatives now had two options for turning things around, he said. Either they ditched Boris Johnson, or the Prime Minister turned his back on the ” weird blend of reheated neo-Brownite social democracy and green paternalism” he had advocated at Number 10.
Handing Plaid Cymru and others the keys to the UK Government would be “calamitous, and result in a vicious class and cultural war from which the country would never recover,” Allistair Heath added.
“Indeed, a failure to seize the moment risks jeopardising the PM’s two historic achievements: Brexit, and the political realignment which returned the Tories to levels of support last seen in the 1980s, giving them a mandate to reverse the UK’s decline,” he said.
“The Great Realignment is the other one of Johnson’s achievements that must be salvaged from the ruins of Partygate: the creation of a new coalition for the 2020s and beyond, consisting of Brexiteers, Thatcherites, blue collar workers, suburbanites, the aspirational lower middle classes (including a growing number of ethnic minorities) and wealthier Southern shire-dwellers.
“That coalition, at its widest, is stronger than the urban/woke/Scottish nationalist alliance that Labour can deliver.”
Boris Johnson may learn today whether he faces a vote of no confidence from his own Conservative MPs today as a report written by Sue Gray into the allegations of a string of parties at Number 10 and elsewhere is readied for publication.
Officials in Westminster however have said that the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place so that some staff aren’t identified.
Current polling suggests that the Labour party has opened up an almost 10% lead over the Conservatives if a General Election was held today.
Too late sausage!
So being democratically elected is ‘seizing’ power!
The Telegraph sums up nicely why Wales needs independence ASAP – his views and aspirations are entirely alien to me and the majority of my fellow countrymen and women. We are by and large social democrats who care for our communities and the environment around them. We do not venerate greed and the making of money above everything else….it is not we who are rabble – it is you and your kind that are a foul stain upon humanity.
He wants to see an alliance of Brexiteers and Thatcherites. OMG These are the two worst dogma’s of my entire adult life, that have, and will, bring misery to millions.
Thank you Mr Heath. You have told the people of these islands including most of the English what you really think of them. Evident that the class war is still raging driven by the sheer superiority complex of a nasty type of Brit fogey and its well defined xenophobic vision.
Says the woman who gleefully recommended that English schoolchildren should be shot in cages by Welsh farmers.
Did you forget your meds, or is your collar done up too tight ?
“a vicious class and cultural war from which the country would never recover”
I think you lot already started that one, pal.
The Westminster arithmetic makes this EXTREMELY unlikely.
It is however interesting that the Tories regard Plaid as the bogeyman. Which suggests that greater electoral support for Plaid yields the greatest leverage in obtaining benefits for Wales.
Yes, Cai that was always the case.
The rabble trying to sieze power are all in Westminster.
What would you call a very large country that would spend hundreds of years ethnic cleansing of a small country that sites next to themselves would that be the most hated county in the world named. ENGLAND ???
Pure classism by the English establishment and its rags. Its not about what best for everyone living here, its about what benefits the toffs.
The power of the right wing Press at its worse. Inflammatory, exaggerated and emotive language to indoctrinate a gullible Joe Public. “Rabble Rousers”? we should be told who these are. It seems any opposition, no matter how reasonable and rational, to the Tories is construed as extreme, dangerous and unthinkable. Proclaiming this when we are witnessing the biggest group of extreme nutters ever to accommodate their respective seats of government. It is clear the Right Wing Press Tories will not be satisfied until we have a one party state which is blue in colour.
Stop reading English newspapers and stop watching English news stop being little Englanders and and be proud to be welsh it’s time for a new wales 🏴
Speaking as one of “the rabble” I suggest the Telegraph editor should shove his propaganda rag somewhere where the sun don’t shine.