Welsh nature and environment groups encourage turnout at national ‘Restore Nature Now’ march

Prominent Welsh environmental groups are encouraging the Welsh public to attend a march for nature set to take place in London this month.

North Wales Wildlife Trust and Extinction Rebellion’s north Wales group members, as well as members from west Wales have arranged a subsidised bus scheduled for London on Saturday 22 June to attend The Restore Nature Now march, which has been widely publicised by Chris Packham.

Demands

The march, which takes place at 12 noon in Park Lane, is also supported by a diverse group of dozens of wildlife and environment organisations (including The Wildlife Trusts, WWF-UK, and the National Trust) who are united in our demand to #RestoreNatureNow.

The march aims to see UK politicians show strong domestic and global nature and climate leadership by giving a pay-rise for nature, making polluters pay, delivering more space for nature, putting a right to a healthy environment in law and ensuring fair and effective climate action.

The ‘Restore Nature Now’ movement, which is led by Packham, states: “We are birdwatchers, ramblers, ecologists, pond dippers, river-swimmers, no-mow-mayers, anglers, scientists, butterfly counters, spring-watchers, gardeners, rewilders, conservationists.

“We are ordinary people taking action in extraordinary times.”

Take action

A spokesperson for North Wales Wildlife Trust said: “The natural world is in trouble and we need to take action. Join this peaceful demonstration in London to encourage all politicians to Restore Nature Now.

“You are also welcome to meet us in London and march with the North Wales Wildlife Trust block. Please arrange your own travel there and back if you would like to do this.

“We’re providing a subsidised coach to the march from Bangor (Pontio bus stop), with a pick-up point outside Deeside Leisure Centre. There are limited seats provided on a first come, first served basis.”

Puffins

Representing those from west Wales, a flock of puffins will be on their way to London on the heads of people from Pembrokeshire, south Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire who are going to join the mass ‘Restore Nature Now’ demonstration.

A coach has been arranged to take people from this area to the demonstration on 22nd June, and seats are being booked up fast.

One of the local organisers, Philippa Gibson of the West Wales Climate Coalition, said: “So many people feel really strongly about the many threats to nature.

“The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. Rivers choking on pollution, precious woodlands destroyed, seas overfished & peat bogs burned. Nature in the UK is being assaulted.”

“The Restore Nature Now demonstration will be legal, peaceful, and very family friendly”, she explained. “It will be a celebration of nature as well as calling for policy changes to protect nature.

“We’re all being encouraged to dress up to represent any part of naturewhich is important to us. Those on the transport from West Wales will mainly be wearing puffin head-dresses, but people can go as any aspect of nature, or just go as themselves!”

“Add our voices”

David and Linda Grace from Cardigan went on a similar demonstration in London last year, focusing on the climate crisis.

“It was the first big demonstration we’d ever been to together”, said David, “Although it was a long day, we thoroughly enjoyed it. There was a fantastic atmosphere and we were able to add our voices to the call for action by those in power.

“Because of my ill health, we’re disappointed that we won’t be able to go this year, but we’ll be supporting it in any way we can from home, such as by helping to spread the word about it.”

Another of the organisers from the West Wales Climate Coalition, Jane Mansfield, has organised a workshop session to make more puffin head-dresses.

“Anyone interested can get in touch on [email protected] to book a place on the coach or to find out about making puffin heads.”

Celebration

Speaking about the event, Chris Packham said: “This is beyond an ‘attack on nature’ in the UK. Our wildlife is being annihilated. Our wild places and wildlife are not merely ‘dying’ – they are being killed.

“Those responsible for killing nature are getting away with it. Those responsible for protecting nature are failing. We are taking our demand to ‘Restore Nature Now’ directly to the government department responsible for failing nature in this country.”

Organisers of the event said: “This legal, peaceful, inclusive and family-friendly demonstration aims to be the biggest gathering of people for nature and climate that the UK has ever seen.

“It is both a celebration of British nature and a protest calling for urgent political action on the nature and climate emergencies.

“That’s why a wide-range of groups, from leading nature charities like the RSPB to environmental activists like Extinction Rebellion, are urging everyone who cares for nature to march through London on Saturday 22 June, with a simple demand to all political parties: Restore Nature Now.

Find out more about the subsidised bus from north Wales here or for those travelling from elsewhere, details on the event can be found here.

