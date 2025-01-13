Welsh nature reserve receives National Forest for Wales status

A Welsh nature reserve has been awarded the prestigious National Forest for Wales status.

Ynysdawela Nature Reserve was awarded the coveted accolade by the Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, marking a significant achievement for Carmarthenshire Council’s conservation efforts.

The council’s conservation team, with the support of the Welsh Government’s Woodland Investment Grant, has significantly enhanced the woodland reserve in recent years, with a range of practical land management activities aimed at both enriching the local community’s experience and maintaining the reserve’s rich biodiversity.

This recognition follows the earlier success of attaining National Forest for Wales status for Mynydd Mawr Woodland Park in May of this year.

Climate emergency

The consecutive accreditations are part of the council’s commitment to addressing the Nature and Climate emergency declared by the cabinet.

The efforts in Ynysdawela have focused on creating a sustainable and thriving ecosystem, with focus on various measures to protect native species, restore habitats, and engage the local community in conservation activities.

The council say that these initiatives are crucial in promoting biodiversity and ensuring that the reserve remains a vital sanctuary for wildlife.

The Ynysdawela Nature Reserve’s new status as part of the National Forest for Wales will serve as a model for other conservation projects, which the council says demonstrates ‘the impact of collaborative efforts between government bodies and local communities’.

Recognition

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Decarbonisation and Sustainability, Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen commented: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Ynysdawela Nature Reserve on this impressive achievement.

“Congratulations to the hardworking conservation team, whose important work helps to preserve Carmarthenshire’s picturesque environment, I look forward to seeing what this nature reserve achieves next.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to continuing our work in preserving and enriching our natural landscapes.

“The recognition of Ynysdawela Nature Reserve strengthens our resolve to protect our environment for future generations, fostering a deeper connection between people and nature.”

