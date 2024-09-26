Welsh Olympic and Paralympic stars to be celebrated at the Senedd

Today, Welsh athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic games will be given a hero’s welcome home at the Senedd with an opportunity for people to come along and celebrate their success.

The event, held on the steps of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff Bay, will be attended by some of the big sporting stars of the summer like gymnastics star Ruby Evans, the first Welsh gymnast to compete at the Olympics since 1996.

She said: “It was a privilege to be part of the Olympics and to compete alongside such talented individuals. From my family and friends to my coaches and teammates, and every single person who cheered me on, I am so thankful for your support.

“I hope I’ve inspired people to get into gymnastics and I’m looking forward to coming to the Senedd to be part of the celebrations with all the other Welsh athletes.”

The public are invited to join the celebrations outside the Senedd from 17:30 where athletes and coaches will take part in a public Q&A hosted by presenter Jason Mohammad before a rendition of the national anthem to end proceedings on a high.

Performance

Ben Pritchard, from the Mumbles, Gower, was part of Team GB’s squad that recorded its best ever Para Rowing performance.

He set a new Paralympic record in the heats and then claimed Gold in the men’s PR1 single sculls.

Ben said: “Eight years ago I set myself the goal of winning a Gold Medal in Paris 2024. Having achieved that with my family and friends in the stands is a dream come true.

“Being able to represent Wales on the world stage means everything to me. Cymru am byth! We are a nation of sport lovers and I cannot wait to celebrate with everyone at the Senedd.”

The Llywydd, Elin Jones MS, and First Minister Eluned Morgan will welcome the athletes to the home of Welsh democracy with the event also featuring musical performances by the Cardiff Performing Arts Academy and the eclectic Wonderbrass.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

