Welsh peace activist arrested at US air force base

A veteran peace activist from Powys was one of two women arrested following a protest at a US air force base in Suffolk at the weekend.

Angie Zelter, from Knighton, was later released on police bail.

The arrests came on the sixth day of a peace camp established outside USAF Lakenheath.

Around 60 people attended a rally which took place on a grass verge outside the base, and listened to speakers including CND general secretary Kate Hudson.

Several women donned T-shirts spelling out “NO NATO” and briefly formed a line across the main entrance.

Letter

Five women walked through the main gate of the base, intending to deliver a letter to the base commanders, asking them to stop US nuclear weapons returning to Lakenheath.

Officers from Suffolk Police intercepted the women, informed them that the base commanders would not be coming to meet them, and asked the women to leave. Two of the women sat down and said they would stay until a base commander was available to meet them. Both women were arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Station.

One of the five women, Sue Wright, a retired primary headteacher and Chair of Norwich & District CND, said: “In March this year, together with other members of Lakenheath Alliance for Peace (LAP), I walked through the main gate to deliver a letter to the Base Commanders. We insisted on delivering the letter in person, and after waiting a couple of hours, RAF Base Commander Stewart Geary met briefly with us, received our letter and promised to make sure the US Commanders received it, and that we would receive a reply. Four months later we have heard nothing, despite reminding the commanders on several occasions. So we’ve returned today to ask again.”

Ms Zelter, 73, said: “Our original letter put a number of questions to the commanders, including these:

* Are you aware that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is against international law?

* Are you aware that the use of nuclear weapons threatens humanity and all life on our planet?

* Are you aware of the dangers to our community of having these weapons stored on your site, and that there has been no discussion in Parliament or in local councils about their arrival?

* Are you aware that the weapons designed to be carried by the F-35As could only be used as first-strike weapons?

“These are crucial questions – and we still await a reply.”

Jo Blackman, an adult education tutor from Shrewsbury, said: “we are concerned that the USAF is subjecting us, and especially local people, to a major existential calamity by preparing to receive US nuclear missiles. Just one warhead could kill hundreds of thousands of people outright and devastate our environment. This is a major breach of international humanitarian and war laws as well as the UN Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons. It will also make East Anglia a primary nuclear target.”

Lakenheath Alliance for Peace

More than 30 organisations have united to form Lakenheath Alliance for Peace, including trades councils, faith groups and peace groups. The camp will continue until Thursday July 25.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Two women, both aged in their 70s. were arrested on suspicion of trespass on a protected site under section 128 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act.

“Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and both subsequently released on bail to answer on July 29, pending further enquiries.”

