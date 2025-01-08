Welsh police force release doorbell footage of masked man trying to gain entry to home

A Welsh police force investigating several attempted burglaries have released doorbell footage of a masked man trying to gain access to a home.

Gwent Police shared the ring doorbell footage in the hope that it may jog someone’s memory and help with enquiries.

It shows a man with half his face covered by a mask and his hood up, trying to force the handle of a front door before looking directly at the camera and walking away.

The force is currently investigating a robbery and a number of attempted burglaries, that have been reported in the Henllys area of Cwmbran.

There were burglary attempts at five different addresses in Pant Yr Heol Close and Laburnam Drive between about 4.10am – 4.30am on Friday 6 December 2024.

At about 4.40am a robbery was also reported on Henllys Way.

The driver of a red Nissan Qashqai, who’d stopped at road traffic cones, was also threatened and assaulted.

The offender made off in the victims’ car, which was later found abandoned nearby on Perthy Close.

Gwent Police say the victim received a minor hand injury.

A spokesperson said: “Various lines of enquiry have been investigated however the suspect has not been identified yet.

“The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’11” tall, of a slim build, aged late twenties to early thirties.

“He was wearing a dark coloured, long sleeved, puffer style jacket with a hood, and had a mask covering his face up to his eyes.

“This description also matches the suspected offender in the attempted burglaries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 2400403634, direct message police on social media, or you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

