Welsh presenter Steffan Powell makes his Radio 2 debut

Presenter, journalist, host of Doctor Who: Unleashed, and BBC News’ first ever gaming and culture correspondent, Steffan Powell, makes his Radio 2 presenting debut in January 2025.

Steffan is set to sit in for Owain Wyn Evans,from Wednesday 1 to Friday 3 January 2025 broadcasting from BBC Cymru Wales in Cardiff.

He’ll be welcoming the ‘Bore Dahlings’ and you can expect a show filled with Airdrum Anthems and the listeners’ daily musings!

“Dead chuffed”

Steffan said: “I’m dead chuffed to be given the opportunity to keep Owain’s seat warm for him for a few days!

“I’ve always loved Radio 2 and can’t wait to get going on such a beloved station. With two children – a toddler and an eight month old – at home I’m used to being up early, but now I’ll have some more company – which is nice!

“I’m excited to get to know the listeners and hopefully I can help kick the day off with some joy.”

Familiar face (and voice)

Steffan has reported across the BBC’s television and radio news programmes, from Radio 1’s Newsbeat and Radio 4’s Today to Breakfast and the News at 6 and 10.

He is a regular stand-in for radio programmes including BBC Radio 5Live’s Breakfast and Naga Munchetty shows and the network’s BBC Sounds’ Newscast, as well as a contributor to their sports panel show Fighting Talk.

He is the creator and presenter of BBC Sounds’ Press X to Continue and has presented a television programmes including Proms in the Park, consumer affairs show X-Ray and BBC Wales political debate programme, The Hour.

He also hosts factual entertainment programmes on S4C such as Iaith ar Daith, Gwylio Ser y Nos, Symud i Gymru and the upcoming Colli Cymru i’r Mor.

