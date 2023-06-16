Welsh Refugee Council urges Senedd to reject migration bill

Welsh Refugee Council and the Welsh Refugee Coalition have urged Members of the Senedd to withhold legislative consent on the UK Government’s migration bill.

The Illegal Migration Bill is currently making its way through Parliament and it aims to prevent people from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive through unauthorised means.

On 20 June 2023 the Senedd will vote on whether or not to withhold legislative consent of the bill.

Campaigners have warned that the controversial legislation has provisions which encroach on Welsh law – particularly around children’s rights.

The Welsh Refugee Council and the Welsh Refugee Coalition say the bill also runs counter to obligations Wales has internationally as part of the UK and is at odds with Wales’ commitment to being a Nation of Sanctuary.

A joint letter has been sent to UK Government opposing the Illegal Migration Bill by the two groups.

Attack

The Welsh Refugee Council say debates on the bill currently taking place in the House of Lords have been marked by “saddening anti-migrant rhetoric”.

Andrea Cleaver, CEO, Welsh Refugee Council: “The so-called Illegal Migration Bill is a cruel attack on human rights and people seeking sanctuary in this country. We need to ensure Wales stands apart in opposition and remains a Nation of Sanctuary”

Salah Rasool, Lead, Welsh Refugee Coalition added: “Seeking asylum is a human right. This bill is inhumane, unworkable, costly, and puts many more people at risk of exploitation, indefinite detention, and injustice”

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel has suggested ministers need to go further in their overhaul of the immigration system to deter Channel crossings, including by ensuring the Rwanda removal scheme is operating.

Campaigners will gather outside the Senedd to oppose the bill on 20 June at 12:30.

