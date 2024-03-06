Welsh response ‘would have been different if lack of UK Covid plan known’

The Welsh Government would have acted “quite differently” if it had known the UK Government’s pandemic planning was so poor, a senior official has told an inquiry.

Reg Kilpatrick said Welsh officials were unaware of comments made in March 2020 by a senior Cabinet Office civil servant.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard that Mark Sweeney, director general of the cabinet secretariat in the Cabinet Office, told Helen MacNamara, the then deputy cabinet secretary, that there was not a plan in place to deal with a health emergency.

‘Huge trouble’

Mr Sweeney reportedly told Ms MacNamara: “I have been told for years there’s a whole plan for this. There is no plan. We are in huge trouble.”

Giving evidence, Mr Kilpatrick, the director general of the Welsh Government’s Covid recovery and local government group, said Mr Sweeney had not shared those comments with him in meetings with the devolved administrations in early 2020.

Surprised

“I would certainly have been very surprised to have heard anything like this reported in such a cross-government forum,” he told the inquiry.

“I think as a government, and my professional colleagues within Welsh Government, I think we would have probably acted quite differently over the following few weeks if we had understood that there was a lack of a plan.

“I don’t know from this quote whether it’s a lack of a cross-Government plan or lack of plan in the Department of Health.

“But in any case, I think some of our thinking might have been accelerated had we known of this exchange.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

