Welsh rock star-turned-artist auctions off musical memorabilia for charity

60 Ft Dolls drummer Carl Bevan is to sell off items donated by Cerys Matthews, Manic Street Preachers, Skindred and more to raise money for charity.

The 60 Ft Dolls were a key part of the Welsh music scene during the Cool Cymru era – a time when the band’s hometown, Newport, was dubbed “the new Seattle” by the New York Times in the 1990s.

Carl, now a renowned landscape artist, with exhibitions selling out within minutes of opening, has organised – The Great Welsh Art / Rock and Roll Auction to honour the memory of his friend and mentor, sculptor Dominic Gubb who tragically passed away during their 2022 exhibition together at the age of 54.

The auction will see proceeds raised shared between the fund set up in his memory at Afon Taf high school, in Merthyr, where he taught for 30 years, and Llamau, a leading homelessness charity supporting young people and women.

Unique

Carl said: “I hope this whole event will be something unique, the people that have donated auction items have been extremely generous”.

“Huw Stephens is our auctioneer, and we have live entertainment. Dainton from Dirty Sanchez is allowing me to inflict some horrific pain on him in the name of charity.

“I have shamelessly hit up the greatest Welsh talent I could get to, to donate items and got an amazing collection of unique swag to auction off.”

The auction will take place at the Flowerhorn Brewery next to Carl’s art studio in The Bridge Studios, Cardiff, on Saturday, May 18, as well as online via Easy Live Auction

Items up for grabs include: Cerys Matthews’ iconic military jacket and signed CDs, a signed 60 Ft Dolls canvas of a Jamie Hewlett video treatment, a Skindred bundle (including VIP gig tickets and signed sunglasses), a signed vinyl box set bundle from the Manic Street Preachers, and a book from Gibson Publishing, “The Collection” Custom Edition, signed by Slash.

His Dark Materials

Alongside the rock and roll lots, there are donations from Bad Wolf Studios in the form of props used in Welsh-made TV show, His Dark Materials, and original works of art from the likes of Kevin Sinnot, John Langford and Meinir Mathias as well as pieces from organiser Carl.

There will be live sets from BOYO, Carwyn Ellis, Al Lewis and Joe Kelly, the Flowerhorn taproom will provide refreshments, with the best of Welsh street food from food festival regular Mr Croquewich.

The live event, which is being hosted and supported free of charge by easyliveauction.com, opens at 2pm.

Carl’s 2024 exhibition, an entire year’s worth of work of 12 original paintings of Cardiff and Newport will be launched, with the art studio doors opening at 3pm.

The live acts start at 4.30pm and the auction is at 6:30pm and will be livestreamed with people from anywhere in the world able to bid simultaneously online by registering to bid on Easy Live Auction.

For tickets and more information, visit carlbevanart.com

