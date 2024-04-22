Welsh school pupils to star in BBC’s Planet Earth III Earth Day Special

Pupils from a Welsh school are set to appear on TV screens today, as part of celebrations for Earth Day.

In an initiative to mark Earth Day today (April 22), students from Newbridge-on-Wye Church in Wales School took the lead from Sir David Attenborough to Become a Voice for Nature in the BBC’s celebration of Earth Day in collaboration with BBC Children in Need.

Students read from Sir David Attenborough’s original Planet Earth III scripts with heartwarming results.

This innovative approach not only celebrates the inherent curiosity and passion of young minds but also underscores the need for environmental conservation.

Engagement

The participating schools were selected from across the UK by BBC Children in Need, having been identified as some of the most engaged fundraisers for the charity in recent years.

The special episode will be available on BBC iPlayer from today (22 April) and will air on BBC One on 6 May.

Alongside this, schools nationwide will participate in a live assembly which will be hosted by wildlife biologist, explorer and presenter Lizzie Daly and feature a Q&A with the producers of Planet Earth III from 9:30am on Earth Day.

Schools can take part in the live assembly by signing up via the BBC Children in Need website.

Schools can also download a BBC Children in Need classroom resource pack, created to compliment the special episode and assembly, which are full of fun activities including, an ask to look after nature and a guide detailing how students can narrate Planet Earth III themselves.

Claire Hoyle, Director of Income, Marketing and Communications at BBC Children in Need said: “The Become a Voice for Nature campaign is about encouraging pupils from schools nationwide to come together on Earth Day to learn more about protecting our planet and how we impact it.

“We really wanted to be able to show our appreciation to schools who fundraise for BBC Children in Need each year, so we’re delighted to be delivering this Live Assembly and we are so thrilled to see pupils voicing this special episode!

“A huge thank you to all of the pupils and schools for their continued support and fundraising efforts for BBC Children in Need.”

“An honour”

Samantha Williams, Acting Headteacher, Newbridge on Wye Church in Wales School said: “It has been an honour and a privilege for Newbridge-on-Wye Church school to be a part of ‘A Voice for Nature’.

“The opportunity has created great excitement within the school and has provided our learners with a wonderful real life, authentic learning experience which they will never forget.

“I am incredibly proud of how well the pupils selected have represented our school throughout this experience and our whole school community eagerly await the airing of the programme on Earth Day.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

