Welsh seaside town shoved London off top of Rightmove UK property search last year

Rhos-on-Sea, a small seaside town in north Wales near Colwyn Bay, shoved London off the top of the list for the most searched community on Rightmove last year.

Searches for the village established by Llywelyn the Great, called Llandrillo-yn-Rhos in Welsh, were up 868% on 2020, the company said.

Rightmove said these findings reflected “changed buyer preferences” in 2021, when more people looked for homes in rural coastal areas where they could work from home.

Prices in Wales shot up by 14.5 per cent in 2021, to an average of £205,579, by far the biggest rise of any nation or region within the UK.

In comparison, London had the weakest annual price growth of all regions at 1.2 per cent. Across the UK, house prices rose by 9.8 per cent.

The high house prices have led to fears that many people will be priced out of communities they grew up in, particularly in rural areas where wage growth has become disconnected from house prices.

However, Rightmove offered a glimmer of hope for those faring that rural house prices would continue to rocket up in perpetuity. They said that as the pandemic waned later in 2021, London returned to the top of the rankings.

Cornwall, rather than Wales, was the most searched for area throughout the year.

The news of Llandrillo-yn-Rhos’ popularity comes as Cymdeithas yr Iaith plan a rally will take place in Aberystwyth in February to protest the housing crisis.

The Nid yw Cymru ar Werth (Wales is not for Sale) rally will be held on the 60th anniversary of the broadcasting of the ‘Tynged yr Iaith’ (Fate of the Language) lecture by academic and political activist Saunders Lewis.

The rally will start on the Trefechan bridge in the town, the site of Cymdeithas’ first ever protest in 1963, and end at the offices of the Welsh Government.

Speakers will include Mabli Siriol the current chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith and singer, Bryn Fôn.

One of the orgainsers of the rally, Osian Jones, said: “It has been clear that recent pressure by the people of Wales for justice in the housing market and for measures to secure the right to live locally has had a significant impact on the government.”