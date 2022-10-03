Welsh Secretary attacks ‘dysfunctional duo’ of Plaid and Welsh Labour focused on ‘ripping apart our union’
The Welsh Secretary has attacked what he has called the “dysfunctional duo” of Plaid Cymru and Welsh Labour who he says are focused on “ripping apart our union”.
Robert Buckland told Conservative Party members at the party’s conference that “being a proud unionist doesn’t make anyone less Welsh and being proudly Welsh doesn’t make anyone less of a unionist. The two go hand in hand”.
He added: “We are all part of one United Kingdom with shared values and we are stronger together.”
Sir Robert turned his fire on Labour and Plaid Cymru, which he described as a “party more focused on stoking division and ripping apart our union than delivering for Wales”.
He added: “Rather than focusing on the people’s priorities, like delivering the M4 relief road that Welsh businesses and families are crying out for, this dysfunctional duo are hellbent on creating a larger Senedd, packed with even more politicians paid out of the public purse.”
‘Growth’
Speaking at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre (ICC), Robert Buckland said that the UK Government is using its Brexit “freedom” to “bring a freeport to Wales for the very first time”.
“Backed by millions of pounds of UK Government funding, a freeport will bring renewed growth to Welsh communities and it’s why we’re helping families and firms directly with the energy price guarantee, so that no-one will go cold this winter,” he said.
“This is what taking back control can deliver for Wales.”
Sir Robert concluded his speech with his message of UK unity, telling members: “I want to finish by saying to those who might be losing faith, not just in Wales, but across the country, that this Conservative Government will deliver the growth and the prosperity that is only possible in a strong United Kingdom.”
Dysfunctional?
How many Prime Ministers is your Government on now Mr Buckland?
It is not ‘our’ union, it is your union. It works for your view of the world it doesn’t work for ours in Wales.
He has the bare faced cheek to use the disfunctional when his one month old PM was about to do the biggest U turn since Reginald molehusband.Maybe they never bothered to tell you Rob’you dont matter to them anymore than we do.Sychophantic clown.
Silly boy is in a competition with ARTD and others to see who wins the daily league for stupidity.
To be fair, I think the Contservatives are doing a good job at splitting up the union as it is but there’s no harm in giving them a helping hand on occasion to get the job done quicker.
Dyfal donc.
Tory chats blatant b******t. SHOCKER!
When you have messed up big time, blame everybody else. U-turn on the 45p tax rate cut, attack the Senedd to deflect. Ignore the UK gov cut to road building fund by £3.4 billion, and talk about the M4 relief road. Trumpet the Union, while ignoring marches in Cardiff and Glasgow and a huge gathering in Dublin for a united Ireland. “Dysfunctional duo” of Truss and Kwarteng draws a warning from the IMF, blame Price and Drakeford. We see through your smoke screen fella.
If we shared values a Welsh man would not be representing an English constituency and standing up talking at a Conservative conference espousing the merits of a dysfunctional union called the UK
Maybe the “dysfunctional duo” wouldn’t be so “hellbent” on creating a larger Senedd if the Tories in Westminster weren’t so hellbent on reducing Wales’ representation in the House of Commons by twenty percent.
You have to laugh at the Tories. They are funnier than any sitcom on the telly. There is nothing more dysfunctional in today’s society than their party, the State that they adore, and the Establishment they represent.
Shameless. On Friday he was defending the tax cuts and champagne parties that even The Khasi now admits were wrong.
What’s he for? As far as I can see he is a government man who will try and scupper any plans Wales has for independence.
He is just the government’s representative in Wales who has been defending their line and then made to look inept when they change their mind.
The Dysfunctional Duo of the Year award goes to the Lone Ranger and Tonto…
The Toady of the Week award goes to Sir Robert Buckland of Scammerland
The rest of you have the serious points covered so…
Good lord, their obsession with the M4 “relief” road is getting embarrassing. Do they all have personal investments in the tarmac company or something? Let it go you weirdos.
I actually respect Mr Buckland a lot, but he is missing the point. The Union has not advanced the economy of Wales, even worse money that doesn’t target the Welsh Economy is being attributed to the advancement of Wales (eg HS2) he knows this and chooses to ignore it. People have had enough of being sold short; we simply want to take control of our own destiny. This is not an anti-English thing this is an anti-Westminster thing it will not go away no matter how much Mr Buckland protests or accuses those who want to try a new way… Read more »
Then why not use his title…
Using its ‘Brexit freedom’ to give Wales a freeport ? – There was nothing stopping the UK government creating freeports before, while in the EU, and they did. More false rheteric. As for dysfunctional – it would be very hard to beat the dysfuntional Tory government in power now. Is your government going to show accountability for the billions the Bank of England had to shelve out recently to save pensions?