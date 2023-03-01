Welsh Secretary claims scrapping road projects gives impression Wales is closed for business

Wales now appears “closed for business” after all major road building projects were scrapped, according to the Welsh Secretary.

David TC Davies criticised the Labour-led Welsh Government’s decision to overhaul its approach to road building in a bid to put environmental concerns first.

It followed a year-long review by the Welsh Roads Review Panel during which 55 road projects were paused and reassessed.

In response to the panel’s findings, plans for a third Menai bridge will no longer go ahead and neither will the Red Route in Flintshire.

Other projects have been scaled back or postponed, with only 15 of the projects reviewed by the panel to go ahead in their original form.

The Welsh Government has said all infrastructure projects in future must now “reduce carbon emissions and support a shift to public transport, walking and cycling”.

Conservative MP Simon Baynes (Clwyd South), speaking during Wales questions, told the House of Commons: “The Labour Welsh Government has let down Clywd South and Wrexham very badly by scrapping the A483 junction upgrade, which would have unlocked substantial investment and jobs in our community.

“Would (Mr Davies) agree that the Welsh Government needs to support and maximise the benefits of the UK Government’s Welsh levelling-up fund projects by investing in road upgrades across Wales?”

Economic impact

Conservative frontbencher Mr Davies replied: “The Welsh Government’s response to the roads review gives the impression that Wales is closed for business by determining that no further road-building projects will take place.

“I urge the Welsh Government to consider what the impact is on the economy of not building roads and what is going to be the impact on the long-term prosperity of Wales.

“They should consider how they might build on the record support that Wales has received through the levelling-up fund and city and growth deals by rebuilding roads and improving connectivity across Wales.”

