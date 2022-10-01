Welsh Secretary claims UK Government is ‘absolutely committed’ to fiscal responsibility after £45 billion tax cut

Welsh Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has said the Government is “absolutely committed” to fiscal responsibility after the turmoil in financial markets following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion mini-budget tax cut.

After a week which saw the pound slump to an all-time low against the dollar, Sir Robert, the MP for Swindon, said ministers were committed to increasing the tax yields needed to pay for public services.

“We have seen weakness in the pound, the yen, the euro against the dollar over the past few months. I don’t think it would be fair to say that Friday was the sole cause of the turbulence,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“There has been turbulence, I am not denying that, but what I am seeing is, as we look more carefully at this package, there is that commitment to bring in the tax yields that we need to pay for our public services and our public spending commitments, but at the same time signal that this country needs to grow the economy to pay for our public services in the future. I make no apology for that.”

He said Mr Kwarteng would be setting out further details when he publishes his medium-term fiscal plan on November 23.

“You will see more as to the Government’s medium-term plan which I think will give a high degree of reassurance to markets that, like its predecessors, this Government is absolutely committed to fiscal responsibility,” he said.

Chaos

Defending the mini-budget, which sparked market chaos following its announcement last week, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said the Government “had no other choice” than to do “something different” to spark the economy.

“The British taxpayer expects their government to work as efficiently and effectively as possible, and we will deliver on that expectation,” he wrote in The Daily Telegraph.