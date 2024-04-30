Welsh Secretary denies UK Government has ‘paid money to put people out of work’ with Tata deal

Wales Secretary David T C Davies has denied that the UK Government has “paid money to put people out of work” following confirmation from steel giant Tata that it will shut down blast furnaces at Port Talbot steelworks.

Mr Davies made the comments during an urgent question at Westminster on Tata ending consultation on redundancies at Port Talbot steelworks.

He said: “Technically, the consultation is not concluded either at the national or the local level, the statutory consultation remains under way.

“I understand the company intends to move to local level consultation with staff who may be affected. I know this is a deeply concerning time for the Tata workforce and the wider community.”

He added: “Tata Steel employ over 8,000 people, including at Port Talbot, and all of those jobs would be under threat if it weren’t for the agreement that we had struck, along with many thousands more in the supply chain. So, transformation is going to be difficult, but the funding has saved 5,000 jobs in the company.

“It is not the case that we’ve paid money to put people out of work. We’ve paid a lot of money out and have paid money out to save 5,000 jobs. We’re also looking to modernise production and ensure that steelmaking in South Wales can continue for generations to come.”

‘Gut punch’

The news of job losses was “a gut punch for workers in Port Talbot with economic consequences that could reverberate across South Wales for decades”, shadow Wales secretary Jo Stevens has said.

She told the Commons: “This Government has forked out £500 million taxpayers’ cash for the loss of 3,000 jobs and this is their deal, and they own it.

“Added to that, the loss of sovereign steelmaking is a fundamental threat to our UK economy and security. It will constrain our ability to build floating offshore wind that we need to lower energy bills, deliver energy security and create the jobs of the future.

“We’re now around a month away from blast furnace number five potentially closing, so what assessment has the Government made of the impact of the closure on job losses at the plant and in the supply chain across Wales?

“And with the talks ongoing between unions and Tata this week, will the Secretary of State, like me, want to see an agreement from Tata that compulsory redundancies will be avoided?”

Union plea

Tata confirmed last week it will shut down blast furnaces at its Port Talbot plant with the loss of thousands of jobs after rejecting a last-minute union plea to change its plans.

The company said that after seven months of discussions with unions it will proceed with its £1.25 billion investment to build an electric arc furnace in Port Talbot and start closure of the existing heavy end assets in the following months.

Unions and Labour criticised the decision, warning it will have a devastating effect on the industry and Welsh economy.

Tata said it was planning the biggest investment in the steel industry for decades, safeguarding the industry, preserving 5,000 jobs and securing future supplies to customers.

Unite members have already voted to strike in protest at the plans while Community and the GMB are currently holding ballots for industrial action.

Tata told unions on 25 April that Port Talbot’s two blast furnaces will close by end of June and end of September respectively.

The company said a multi-union proposal to maintain one blast furnace through the transition would have incurred at least £1.6 billion of additional costs.

‘Generous severance terms’

Tata said it has offered its most generous severance terms ever to affected employees, under a financial support plan, alongside wide-ranging retraining and community support schemes.

A voluntary redundancy process will be launched in May.

Tata Steel’s chief executive and managing director, T V Narendran, said: “Having looked carefully at all the options over the past seven months in consultation with union representatives, we have decided to proceed with our proposed restructuring and transition.

“This is the most viable proposal, in contrast to the unions’ unaffordable plan which has high inherent operational and safety risk.

“Our proposal secures a long-term future for the business and preserves the majority of jobs in the UK.

“We will continue to work with the trade unions over the following two weeks to agree a memorandum of understanding on the future of the UK business and the impact on our people.

“Tata Steel is committed to creating a low-CO2 steel business at the heart of a green industrial ecosystem in Wales and the wider UK to safeguard steel supplies and create economic opportunities for generations to come.”

